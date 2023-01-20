OnePlus will announce its newest pair of premium, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds globally at the OnePlus 11 launch event on February 7. As with every previous launch, OnePlus is excitedly oversharing details about the devices and has announced key detail about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The upcoming noise-cancelling earbuds will support Android 13's spatial audio and head tracking features to mimic a 360° surround sound experience.

1 DAY AGO