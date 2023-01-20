ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

There’s a path away from toxic polarization: shared problem-solving

By Clif Conrad and Todd Lundberg, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIdJQ_0kLi1htL00

We live in a frighteningly divided, unstable and increasingly self-destructive world.

Formidable problems facing our communities, our nation and the world are going unsolved. Such challenges include a widening wealth gap , a climate crisis, mass shootings and political violence, food and housing insecurity, abuse of the vulnerable, social media misinformation and recent threats to our democracy. House Republicans couldn’t even agree on a new Speaker .

This list of challenges is news to no one. Equally evident is our apparent inability to work together to meet them. The reality of our collective failure is fueling mass anxiety and fear.

At the root of it all is the rampant polarization that has engulfed our world. In the identity-driven ecosystem in which we live, we habitually define ourselves — and others — by race, religious affiliation, socioeconomic status, gender and political allegiances. In identifying with our “tribes,” as Yale Law Professor Amy Chua has argued , we unite with groups and alliances that can vilify others and advance only their own ideas for resolving problems.

For example, when many talk about addressing climate change, as Northeastern University professor and science writer and editor Matthew Nisbet has observed , we often retreat to binaries that narrow the conversation before we begin. Join the Green New Deal or face a dystopian future; choose policies that don’t disrupt the current economy or descend into economic ruin. When we’re parked in ideological campsites, we fail to acknowledge our interdependence. In drawing only on “our ideas,” using only “our tools” and “our facts,” we limit both our understanding of the problems we share and our capacity to solve them.

When we conducted a national study of 12 minority-serving institutions, for three years we observed and documented programs and practices that made a difference in the learning and progress of students. At these institutions, we observed a different approach to undergraduate education and the focus on individual interests that is centered at many predominantly white institutions: collaborative learning. Rather than inviting individual students to compete with other students and sometimes with teachers, all 12 of the MSIs placed primary emphasis on educating students to learn with, from and for one another through shared problem-solving.

Shared problem-solving is not only a way forward for our colleges and universities, but also for our families, communities, workplaces, democracy, nation-state and beyond. We identified the following core practices at the 12 institutions that can be incorporated into shared problem-solving throughout our lives:

  • Seek out people with diverse perspectives and life experiences to cultivate relationships and networks in which participants embrace their interdependence.
  • Crystallize the “question(s)” to guide their inquiry.
  • Embrace the sifting and winnowing of ideas to develop promising solutions to shared problems.
  • Cultivate a culture of trust that obligates participants to engage in spirited back-and-forth dialogue with one another that is accompanied by genuine respect for, listening to and being open to the perspectives, values and beliefs of others.
  • Encourage group members to pause, self-reflect and question themselves and others throughout their inquiry.
  • Hold participants accountable to one another to maintain a shared commitment to joint problem-solving that contributes to the lives of others outside of their networks.

Anchoring our identities in “us-versus-them” group alliances reinforces polarization that radically limits our capacity to pursue promising ideas that address real-world problems. Sadly, groups in which participants are “true believers” stand in the way of solving the problems we share.

To be sure, some collaborations will prove unworkable as individuals enter into interactions bent on achieving only their own ends and taking up methods that damage or exclude those with whom they are addressing problems. It may not be possible, for example, to successfully address the challenge of carbon emissions with a partner who is wholly committed to using fossil fuels until they are gone or a partner who is equally committed to stopping the use of fossil fuels cold turkey. While collaboration will not always be possible, we need to approach problems as opportunities to learn with, from and for others whose worlds are different than ours. Every one of us needs to have the courage to take on the responsibility of engaging in problem-solving with individuals and groups with which we have differences.

One of our favorite examples of shared problem-solving transpired just over three decades ago in apartheid South Africa, with the country close to civil war. Focused on the country’s survival, newly elected president F.W. de Klerk lifted the longstanding ban on the African National Congress and released political prisoners, including the ANC leader Nelson Mandela . A shared challenge before them, De Klerk and Mandela committed to working together to bring about political reforms that saved the country from a disastrous civil war. The formation of a free and inclusive South Africa remains challenging and frustrating. But the process of reconciliation could not have been started without the willingness of its leaders to address shared problems across profound differences.

And there are examples closer to home. In November, the Wetlands Water District, west of Fresno, Calif., voted in board members who were ready to work with the state government and environmentalists on new approaches to water use.

NPR reporter Dan Charles described the change as “a big, new trend in California’s water politics — collaboration.”

Farmers in the district acknowledge that flourishing means making space for others: “It’s not just going to be agriculture in the future.”

If anyone is to live well in the district, Charles concluded, “adversaries have to work together to get anything done.”

It is within our grasp to solve the problems facing our nation and world. To get there, we must reject the lure of polarization and dogmatic certainty and instead, seek interdependence and collaboration. The world depends on it.

Clif Conrad is a professor of Higher Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and co-author (with Todd Lundberg) of the book “Learning with Others.” Todd Lundberg is an associate director in the Center for Teaching, Learning & Mentoring at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
The Hill

Human microchip implants take center stage

The novelty of replacing one’s “home key” with a microchip implant is gaining worldwide interest, but there’s another more compelling story under the surface. Why is this technology — an integrated circuit the size of a grain of rice — reviled by some and celebrated by self-proclaimed human cyborgs? Arguably, William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” offers the…
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

‘Never again’ must include the Uyghur in China

*Note: the author uses the term East Turkistan to refer to what others call Xinjiang because he, like most Uyghurs, view ‘Xinjiang’ as a pejorative chosen by the Chinese to intentionally offend Uyghurs with each mention. After World War II and the tragedy of the Holocaust, the world adopted a phrase that expressed its newfound…
The Hill

Traffic pollution can impair brain function: study

Typical levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function in a matter of hours, a new study has found.   Just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust causes a plunge in the brain’s functional connectivity — a measure of how different areas of the brain communicate with each other, according to the study published in Environmental…
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Ted Lieu: ‘I am freaked out by AI’

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Monday called on Congress to take more steps to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in a New York Times op-ed, citing risks associated with self-driving vehicles and facial recognition systems. “As one of just three members of Congress with a computer science degree, I am enthralled by AI and excited about…
The Hill

Mental health tops parental concerns about children, survey

Story at a glance U.S. parents are most concerned about their children’s mental health over other issues, according to a new survey. A Pew Research Center survey of 3,757 parents with children younger than 18 years of age found that four out of 10 parents are “extremely” or “very” worried that their kid will suffer…
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Regulatory delays frustrate green groups

Environmental activists are frustrated with timelines for environmental regulations. Meanwhile, the FDA is proposing new guidelines for lead in baby food, and the debate rages on over an upcoming bill regarding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.   This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Journalists killed around the world up 50 percent in 2022: study

The number of journalists killed while working in the field experienced a sharp increase in 2022, according to a new study. The Committee to Protect Journalists annual report released this week found 67 journalists and other media workers were killed around the world last year, a 50 percent increase from the year prior and the…
The Hill

The Hill

857K+
Followers
94K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy