Fort Myers, FL

Florida Missing Child Alert: 13-Year-Old Edilsy Roca, May Be With Imilsy Medina Spotted In Lehigh Acres

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Source: FDLE

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for Edilsy Roca on January 13, 2023, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement updated that alert with new information.

Edilsy Roca is a white-Hispanic female, 13 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to authorities, she was last seen in the area of the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals.

On Friday, FDLE said the child may be in the company of Imilsy Medina. They were last seen in the Lehigh Acres, Florida area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

