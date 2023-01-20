OCEAN COUNTY – As social workers are getting ready to count how many homeless people there are in each community, they also said goodbye to those they lost last year. The Point In Time counts are at the end of January. It’s when sheltered – and unsheltered – homeless people are counted at various locations where they are known to gather. Although some homeless try to stay off the grid, these counts provide a reasonably accurate number of how many men, women, and children have no permanent housing.

