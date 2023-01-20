Read full article on original website
Looking Back at David Crosby’s Last Show
David Crosby couldn’t have known that his appearance as an opener for Jason Isbell on Sep. 17, 2019, was going to be his last proper concert before he died at the age of 81 on Jan. 18, 2023. Already approaching 80, he knew that time and health were against him. But a late-career revival had focused his attention on doing as much work as possible before the end came.
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
David Crosby Had Several Albums in the Works Before His Death
David Crosby had no shortage of projects in the works when he died this week at 81 — and his late-period prolific streak wasn't a coincidence. "I've been making records at a startling rate. I've made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out," the rocker told a Golden High School journalism class last year. "The reason being is that I'm gonna die."
Dolly Parton Confirms Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks as LP Guests
Dolly Parton has confirmed more guests who will appear on her upcoming rock album: Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher and John Fogerty. The country legend plans to release the album, titled Rock Star, sometime this fall. She has already said Steve Perry and Steven Tyler will be on the record, but she announced the newly named artists when speaking on The View recently. "We just finished our song last night," she said of her Nicks collaboration. Parton also noted that although she is "doing my best" to get Mick Jagger on the album, the Rolling Stones' song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" will appear on the LP with singers Pink and Brandi Carlile as guests.
How Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart Reconnected on ‘People Get Ready’
Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart played together in a band for roughly two years in the late '60s, enjoying two Top 20 albums and several tours as part of the Jeff Beck Group. But like a great many high-profile bands, success on the outside didn't always translate to the inside. Riddled with disagreement among band members (which also included future Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood), the Jeff Beck Group split up in 1969.
Bob Dylan: ‘Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17′: Album Review
In hindsight, Bob Dylan's 1997 comeback with Time Out of Mind wasn't so much a remarkable rebound as it was a shouldn't-have-been-so-surprising return of an artist who had been counted out several times over the preceding three decades but never stayed down for long. It happened in the '60s, '70s and '80s, so why should the '90s be any different?
30 Years Ago: In-Fighting Wrecks Creedence’s Rock Hall Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 12, 1993, featured a pair of bands that hadn't played together in more than 20 years. It worked out much better for one than the other. Cream and Creedence Clearwater Revival were both first-ballot inductees at the first ceremony...
Neil Young to Perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert
Neil Young is scheduled to play at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert in April, marking his first public performance in more than three years. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday will take place on April 29 and 30 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, where a wide cast of artists will perform.
Listen to Eddie Van Halen Performing With Cheech Marin in 1985
Rare audio of Eddie Van Halen performing with comedian Cheech Marin at a charity gig in 1985 has recently surfaced online. The concert took place at Pepperdine University’s Firehouse Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif. The event was a fundraiser for the Malibu Emergency Room, known as M.E.R. Van Halen’s then-wife,...
Jeff Beck Photos: Highlights From the Guitar Virtuoso’s Career
Few rock guitarists made such a seismic impact on the medium as Jeff Beck. The rock legend, who died this week at age 78, was remembered by his peers as a six-string virtuoso and pioneering sound technician. From his early days as a member of the Yardbirds (alongside fellow guitar hero Jimmy Page), Beck was constantly seeking to push past the blues-rock stylings of the day, laying the groundwork for the late-'60s psychedelic movement with his innovative use of feedback, fuzz and distortion. His tenure with the band was brief but incendiary, yielding a handful of Top 10 hits and a standard-bearing, frequently imitated rendition of Tiny Bradshaw's "Train Kept A-Rollin'."
Peter Frampton to Record Live TV Concert
Peter Frampton has announced a return to the stage for a TV special, two months after he completed his farewell tour. The show takes place on Jan. 22 at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. Described as a stand-alone “special broadcast presentation” for Sky Arts, it’s a free performance that sold out soon after its announcement.
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
40 Years Ago: Why Bryan Adams’ ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ Felt So Right
Bryan Adams chuckled about the good fortunes surrounding his latest album, Cuts Like a Knife, during a June 1983 phone conversation. He was happy about his first Top 10 hit in the U.S. – and first Top 20 in his native Canada – with the ballad "Straight From the Heart." But, as he told this reporter, it wasn't exactly the point.
Why Freddie Mercury Kept Buying Paintings in His Final Days
Tony King, a mainstay of the British rock industry during the ‘60s and ‘70s, recalled spending time with Freddie Mercury as the Queen singer was dying in 1991. King’s upcoming memoir, The Tastemaker, features his recollections of working with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John and many others. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he discussed how the AIDS epidemic of the ‘80s left him with “survivor’s guilt” as so many of his friends died.
Bruce Gowers, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video Director, Dead at 82
Bruce Gowers, the award-winning director behind a long list of music videos, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has died at the age of 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director’s passing was confirmed by his family. Gowers death was reportedly due to complications from an acute respiratory infection.
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at her memorial service. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The public service was held at Graceland, where various family and friends were in attendance, including Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis, and the film's director Baz Luhrmann.
Hear New Jethro Tull Song ‘Ginnungagap’ From ‘RokFlote’ Album
Ian Anderson has revealed details of Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, RokFlote, which will arrive on April 21. The band released the LP's lead track, “Ginnungagap,” from the follow-up to last year’s The Zealot Gene. You can hear the song below, along with a track listing for the album.
Robbie Bachman, Drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, founding drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the frontman tweeted. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
