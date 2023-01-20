Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm Boys Basketball Readies for LTC Tournament
The United boys varsity basketball team had an eventful week of basketball last week. On Tuesday the Red Storm took on Lincoln Trail Conference rival Abingdon-Avon at Abingdon High School. The game would go back and forth but the Tornadoes held on late to give United the 52-49 loss. The Red Storm would rebound on Friday night however with a thrilling home win over the Ridgewood Spartans in a game that saw United hold on to a 76-72 win in double overtime.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
977wmoi.com
Polar Plunge Season Supporting Local Special Olympics Athletes Right Around the Corner
The 2023 Polar Plunge season for Special Olympics Illinois gets underway locally on Sunday, February 26th at Lake Storey in Galesburg, followed by Saturday, March 4th at Chandler Park in Macomb, and Sunday, March 12th at Bally’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island. Local Special Olympics Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis explains the registration process:
977wmoi.com
Joseph S. “Joe” Carlson
Joseph S. “Joe” Carlson, 70, of rural Monmouth, IL passed away at 7:05 pm, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home. Joe was born March 31, 1952 in Monmouth, IL the son of Kenneth Wayne and Doris M. (Shaw) Carlson. He was raised and educated in Rozetta, Henderson County, IL and graduated from Union High School in 1970.
977wmoi.com
Linda L. Feely
Linda L. Feely, 73, of Galesburg, IL passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Linda was born October 24, 1949 in Monticello, IL, the daughter of Vernon J. “Joe” Sr. and D. Wanda (Brown) Blickem. Linda married Joseph E. “Jeff” Feely II on May 23,...
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
977wmoi.com
City of Monmouth Declares Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency begins: Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023. Snow Emergency ends: Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023 UNTIL Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE ROUTE. This will facilitate snow plowing and removal on Snow Emergency Streets.
977wmoi.com
Jean Leora (Primmer) Larson
Jean Leora (Primmer) Larson, 92, of Geneseo, formerly of Roseville, passed away at 1:45 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Hillcrest Home of Geneseo. She was born May 23, 1930 in Vinton, IA, the daughter of Chauncey and Clara (Stoler) Primmer. She was raised and educated in Vinton, graduating from Vinton High School in 1948. She then graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School Of Nursing, Cedar Rapids, IA in 1951.
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back in Peoria’s Past - This Week: Lou’s Drive-In
—— THE LEGENDARY LOU’S SIGN. Lou’s is known for it’s friendly and cute female staff of car-hops and servers and here’s some photos of them from the past eight years. And in the last photo there’s even two Lou’s guys! And that “L” sign is...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
977wmoi.com
WIU and John Wood Community College Sign Agricultural Articulation Agreement
Left to Right: WIU School of Agriculture Director Andrew Baker; WIU College of Business and Technology Dean Craig Conrad; WIU Provost and Academic Vice President Manoochehr Zoghi; WIU President Guiyou Huang; JWCC President Bryan Renfro; JWCC Vice President of Instruction Laurel Klinkenberg; JWCC Dean of Career and Technical Education Dave Hetzler; and JWCC Director of Ag Sciences Complex Mike Tenhouse.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Study-Abroad Group Discovers History, Hospitality and ‘Heaven’ in Greece
“Greek life” took on a whole new meaning for 17 Monmouth College students who traveled to Greece during Christmas break. Led by faculty from the College’s classics and communication studies departments, the group rang in the new year in Olympia, the town that hosted the ancient Olympic games.
tspr.org
Major road project to start this spring in Macomb
The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
KWQC
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Comments / 0