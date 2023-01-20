The United boys varsity basketball team had an eventful week of basketball last week. On Tuesday the Red Storm took on Lincoln Trail Conference rival Abingdon-Avon at Abingdon High School. The game would go back and forth but the Tornadoes held on late to give United the 52-49 loss. The Red Storm would rebound on Friday night however with a thrilling home win over the Ridgewood Spartans in a game that saw United hold on to a 76-72 win in double overtime.

ABINGDON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO