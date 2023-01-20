The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Jan 10— 1123 S. Main St. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible structure fire with smoke showing from the attic vent. Dispatch advised the caller was unable to make contact with the occupant, nearest cross-streets of W. Kennedy Ave and Chestnut St. FD noted significant roof sagging and found light smoke coming from both front and rear attic/gable vents with no apparent evacuation at the time of arrival. FD performed a walk-around of the structure and prepared to force entry. FD found the front door unlocked prior to forcing the door and made entry. FD completed a primary search and did not find any occupant(s). During the primary search, FD noted fire breaching the ceiling near the center of the residence from the attic space down into the living area. Incident command was transferred to the incoming officer of higher rank, utility providers were requested to be dispatched along with an additional request to dispatch and engine and manpower mutual aid. FD performed a quick salvage procedure, shut off the gas and electrical utilities and indicated a fire attack. FD set up positive pressure ventilation, performed a secondary search and began overhaul operations to expose and extinguish any hidden fire. Both searches were negative, and the residence was determined to be clear of any occupant(s). FD investigation places the origin at/above the drop-ceiling and drywall ceiling and near a possible electrical junction box in the attic space. FD determination of cause is suspected to be electrical in nature.

