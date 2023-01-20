Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Local student nominated to military service academies
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
Record-Herald
4-H Tractor Club holds first meeting
The Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club started its initial meeting Monday, Jan. 23. There are four advisors and currently 23 members. Six meetings, a demonstration, passing your book and attempting the tractor rodeo are required to pass the club. The next meeting is Monday, Jan. 30 at the Ohio Extension Offices at 7:30 p.m.
Record-Herald
City welcomes E-Merge Real Estate
The City of Washington Court House recently presented a New Business Plaque to E-Merge Real Estate, located at 111 S. Main St. in downtown Washington C.H. From left to right are: Steven Armstrong, Justin Gwinn, Cindi Watkins, and Chelsie Baker.
Record-Herald
Merchants announces retirement of president Jim Evans
After nearly 36 years of service to Merchants National Bank, James (Jim) D. Evans, president and chief operating officer, is retiring on Jan. 31. After serving as a consultant for the bank for five years, Evans joined MNB in January 1987 as executive vice president. Throughout his distinguished tenure, he has served in various leadership roles and been instrumental in growing MNB’s loan portfolio and branch network, according to a news release.
Record-Herald
Semi-trailer accident on US-35 W
Early Tuesday morning, US-35 W toward Dayton was backed up for an extended period of time due to an accident involving this semi-trailer.
Record-Herald
Washington Fire Department reports
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Jan 10— 1123 S. Main St. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible structure fire with smoke showing from the attic vent. Dispatch advised the caller was unable to make contact with the occupant, nearest cross-streets of W. Kennedy Ave and Chestnut St. FD noted significant roof sagging and found light smoke coming from both front and rear attic/gable vents with no apparent evacuation at the time of arrival. FD performed a walk-around of the structure and prepared to force entry. FD found the front door unlocked prior to forcing the door and made entry. FD completed a primary search and did not find any occupant(s). During the primary search, FD noted fire breaching the ceiling near the center of the residence from the attic space down into the living area. Incident command was transferred to the incoming officer of higher rank, utility providers were requested to be dispatched along with an additional request to dispatch and engine and manpower mutual aid. FD performed a quick salvage procedure, shut off the gas and electrical utilities and indicated a fire attack. FD set up positive pressure ventilation, performed a secondary search and began overhaul operations to expose and extinguish any hidden fire. Both searches were negative, and the residence was determined to be clear of any occupant(s). FD investigation places the origin at/above the drop-ceiling and drywall ceiling and near a possible electrical junction box in the attic space. FD determination of cause is suspected to be electrical in nature.
Record-Herald
Police investigate Sunday shooting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection. Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found...
Record-Herald
FCS students attend leadership conference
Fayette Christian School students recently attended the 2023 Leadership Conference, sponsored by Epifano McDonald’s of Fayette County, at Deer Creek State Lodge and Conference Center. FCS Principal Rick Melvin kicked off the conference discussing “Spiritual Leadership.”. Carole Pontious led two leadership sessions, which included team-building activities on “Building...
Record-Herald
East Clinton tops Lady Lions, 50-40
WILMINGTON — Washington pushed East Clinton to the brink Saturday night before falling 50-40 in girls basketball action here at Fred Summers Court. The game was played at Wilmington High School because the gym at East Clinton is unavailable because of water damage to the floor. It was the...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions dominate Blanchester, 84-38
BLANCHESTER — Washington (13-4) traveled to Blanchester (3-12) on Tuesday night in a non-conference basketball contest. Washington jumped out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to a 30-4 advantage at the end of the opening quarter. Tanner Lemaster of Washington led all scorers with 11 points in the first quarter.
Record-Herald
GBK Final: Washington JV 28, East Clinton girls 26
WILMINGTON — Washington held off East Clinton 28-26 Saturday in junior varsity girls basketball here at Fred Summers Court. East Clinton made just 13 of 32 free throws in the loss, including 5 of 16 in the fourth quarter. The Astros were 0 for 8 at the line in the opening quarter.
Record-Herald
County hit with several inches of snow, more expected
Fayette County received steady snowfall on Sunday, with accumulation totals nearing five inches in some parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Snowfall began around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and continued steadily throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, the...
