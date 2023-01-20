Attempting to pinpoint when Louisville men's basketball will win its first ACC game

Louisville’s 2022-23 season has been well-documented. Words such as disappointing, embarrassing and unacceptable are a few that could describe the abrupt fall from grace from one of college basketball’s recent powerhouses.

But, while the Cardinals sit at 0-8 in conference play and in the 15th and final spot in the ACC standings, there may be some hope just around the corner.

To be clear, this “hope” wouldn’t turn the season around or make Kenny Payne’s squad any better. However, with two of the ACC’s bottom-three teams getting ready to appear on the schedule, Louisville has a chance to win its first conference game of the season and eliminate the chance of being the first team in school history to go winless in conference play.

But will the Cardinals get into the win column?

Louisville at Boston College (1/25)

(Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

Verdict: Loss

The Eagles are just 2-6 in conference play and have lost their last four. On the surface, that may not seem good, but when you consider each of the last four defeats came at the hands of credible opponents (Duke, Miami, Wake Forest and North Carolina), you’ll understand that Boston College might be a tough opponent for Louisville.

To be honest, every opponent is a tough one for Louisville. However, the Cardinals having to hit the road for this one makes the task even tougher. I don’t think they get the first conference win that they’re looking for.

Louisville at Notre Dame (1/28)

(Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

Verdict: Unsure

Unlike Boston College, Notre Dame is unquestionably one of the worst teams in the ACC. The Fighting Irish have a pretty random and surprising non-conference win over Michigan State that they can hang their hat on, but the rest of their resume is pretty bleak. Their only conference win is a one-point OT victory against Georgia Tech, who currently is 14th in the ACC standings.

All of what was stated above should be enough to indicate Louisville has a chance in this one. But the Cardinals haven’t won a road game all season long, so is it realistic that this is the time it’ll happen? They will have had a week in between this game and their most recent to rest and prepare, so perhaps a victory ensues. Perhaps.

Georgia Tech at Louisville (2/1)

(Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

Verdict: Win

Alright, here it is. I’m getting bold by guaranteeing a Louisville win vs. Georgia Tech to begin February.

Eight of the Yellow Jackets’ 10 losses this season have come by double-digits, and their only road win of the season was by two points on November 12 in a nail-biter against Georgia State.

At home vs. Georgia Tech, Louisville will end its eight-game losing streak and finally get into the win column.