Eater

Michelin-Starred Korean Steakhouse Cote Is Opening a Giant Three-Story Restaurant

Simon Kim, the owner of Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote, is opening a new restaurant at 550 Madison Avenue, between East 55th and East 56th streets, in partnership with Olayan Group, the Saudi investment company that purchased the 850,000-square-foot skyscraper for $1.4 billion in 2016, according to Commercial Observer. The unnamed spot will occupy three stories in a landmarked building that used to house the headquarters of Sony. The space is reportedly outfitted with 60-foot ceilings and large windows overlooking Madison Avenue. Eater has contacted Kim’s restaurant group, Gracious Hospitality Management, for more information on the new project.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?

Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Crowds Are Lining Up for This South Indian Dosa Stand in Brooklyn

It wasn’t until customers Neha Dharkar and Varshaya Visvanathan bumped into each other at Fort Greene’s Brooklyn Curry Project, a food stand specializing in dosas and other South Indian dishes, that they became close after not seeing each other since they were children. Over a year later, the duo has made it their thing to meet nearly every Saturday at the farmers market stand that ignited their friendship.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

New York City Sues New York State Over Botched Foie Gras Ban

New York City is suing New York state over its handling of the proposed foie gras ban, which was intended to prohibit the sale of the luxury dish harvested from the livers of ducks and geese. The ban, called Local Law 202, was approved by City Council in October 2019 and set to take effect last November, but it’s stuck in limbo due to a lawsuit from two upstate farms that claimed the change would force them to lay off hundreds of workers. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets sided with the farms in December, and now the New York City Law Department is taking the fight to the Manhattan Supreme Court to resurrect the bill, according to the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite

Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

A night out at NYC’s new exclusive nightclub Friki Tiki

Where the night owls flock NYC in one night: Elegant classy Le Bernardin. Three Michelin stars. Eric Ripert in his chef whites greeting the Atlanta pair who came straight from JFK — with luggage — for his signature eight-course tasting menu. Then Part 2. Friki Tiki. An underground 1,200-square-foot nightclub/bar on 44th and Ninth. Getaway cars don’t even drive there. They schlepped me through a secret back entrance, around a kitchen and locker room, past rusty elevator doors, down a crappy hall, alongside laundry in a basement steam room, sidestep a boiler and — wow! — enter what a Realtor might call a teardown. I’m told it’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Owner of Variety Coffee Now Runs a Decades-Old Brooklyn Diner

Gavin Compton, the owner of local coffee chain Variety Coffee Roasters, is now at the helm of Three Decker Diner in Greenpoint at 695 Manhattan Avenue, at Norman Avenue. Compton and Eduardo Sandoval —who operates Blue Collar, a burger spot with several NYC outposts, and Top Quality, a Mexican restaurant in Long Island City — took over the diner in July, just a few blocks from the Driggs Avenue location of Variety. The Greenpoint location had been a diner in some form since 1945; the previous owners had been in charge for around 35 years and wanted to retire, Sandoval tells Eater. He added that he’s spent the past couple of months training with the diner’s team to familiarize themselves with the operation. The duo remodeled the space during a temporary closure and reopened the doors earlier this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks

The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Radio Ink

Andrew Giuliani Joins WABC in New York

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is joining Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM), the station announced on Monday. Giuliani will work as a contributor for the station’s morning program, Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg. He will also guest co-host Cats at Night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., usually hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook

McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
LYNBROOK, NY

