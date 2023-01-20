Read full article on original website
Eater
Michelin-Starred Korean Steakhouse Cote Is Opening a Giant Three-Story Restaurant
Simon Kim, the owner of Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote, is opening a new restaurant at 550 Madison Avenue, between East 55th and East 56th streets, in partnership with Olayan Group, the Saudi investment company that purchased the 850,000-square-foot skyscraper for $1.4 billion in 2016, according to Commercial Observer. The unnamed spot will occupy three stories in a landmarked building that used to house the headquarters of Sony. The space is reportedly outfitted with 60-foot ceilings and large windows overlooking Madison Avenue. Eater has contacted Kim’s restaurant group, Gracious Hospitality Management, for more information on the new project.
Eater
What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?
Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
Eater
Crowds Are Lining Up for This South Indian Dosa Stand in Brooklyn
It wasn’t until customers Neha Dharkar and Varshaya Visvanathan bumped into each other at Fort Greene’s Brooklyn Curry Project, a food stand specializing in dosas and other South Indian dishes, that they became close after not seeing each other since they were children. Over a year later, the duo has made it their thing to meet nearly every Saturday at the farmers market stand that ignited their friendship.
Eater
New York City Sues New York State Over Botched Foie Gras Ban
New York City is suing New York state over its handling of the proposed foie gras ban, which was intended to prohibit the sale of the luxury dish harvested from the livers of ducks and geese. The ban, called Local Law 202, was approved by City Council in October 2019 and set to take effect last November, but it’s stuck in limbo due to a lawsuit from two upstate farms that claimed the change would force them to lay off hundreds of workers. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets sided with the farms in December, and now the New York City Law Department is taking the fight to the Manhattan Supreme Court to resurrect the bill, according to the New York Post.
18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite
Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Exploring the Best Neighborhoods to Invest in Real Estate in New York City
The real estate market in New York City is constantly fluctuating, making it difficult to determine the best neighborhoods to invest in. However, certain areas have consistently shown strong potential for growth and return on investment.
A night out at NYC’s new exclusive nightclub Friki Tiki
Where the night owls flock NYC in one night: Elegant classy Le Bernardin. Three Michelin stars. Eric Ripert in his chef whites greeting the Atlanta pair who came straight from JFK — with luggage — for his signature eight-course tasting menu. Then Part 2. Friki Tiki. An underground 1,200-square-foot nightclub/bar on 44th and Ninth. Getaway cars don’t even drive there. They schlepped me through a secret back entrance, around a kitchen and locker room, past rusty elevator doors, down a crappy hall, alongside laundry in a basement steam room, sidestep a boiler and — wow! — enter what a Realtor might call a teardown. I’m told it’s...
Eater
Owner of Variety Coffee Now Runs a Decades-Old Brooklyn Diner
Gavin Compton, the owner of local coffee chain Variety Coffee Roasters, is now at the helm of Three Decker Diner in Greenpoint at 695 Manhattan Avenue, at Norman Avenue. Compton and Eduardo Sandoval —who operates Blue Collar, a burger spot with several NYC outposts, and Top Quality, a Mexican restaurant in Long Island City — took over the diner in July, just a few blocks from the Driggs Avenue location of Variety. The Greenpoint location had been a diner in some form since 1945; the previous owners had been in charge for around 35 years and wanted to retire, Sandoval tells Eater. He added that he’s spent the past couple of months training with the diner’s team to familiarize themselves with the operation. The duo remodeled the space during a temporary closure and reopened the doors earlier this month.
tripsavvy.com
You Can Recreate a 1940s Hudson River Trip on These Historic Train Cars
Craving a taste of the golden age of travel? Train lovers and history buffs are about to get the opportunity to take the trip of their dreams when two restored railroad cars from one of the country's most historic trains make a comeback next month. The United Railroad Historical Society...
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
earthsattractions.com
Should I Take the Bus? The Pros and Cons of Taking Public Transport To New York City
New York City is a place that continues to grow in popularity with tourists and business people alike. In recent years, the use of public transport has become increasingly popular as a method of reaching the Big Apple. This is likely because it can be more cost-effective, and convenient, and it is also better for the environment.
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape inside limo in New York
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
rew-online.com
Sale of boutique luxury hotel in Manhattan’s historic Seaport District closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of Mr. C Seaport, a 66-key boutique luxury hotel in downtown Manhattan’s Seaport District. JLL represented the seller, Atlantic Pearl Investments, Inc., in the sale. Located at 33 Peck Slip, on the corner of Peck...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Radio Ink
Andrew Giuliani Joins WABC in New York
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is joining Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM), the station announced on Monday. Giuliani will work as a contributor for the station’s morning program, Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg. He will also guest co-host Cats at Night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., usually hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis.
'Let them keep complaining': Adams dismisses critics of NYPD taking videos of Drake concertgoers in Harlem
Drake performed at the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21. The NYPD was spotted recording concert-goers outside the venue. An NYPD spokesperson says the video of concertgoers should only be used to promote community events, but some are expressing concerns of racist surveillance. [ more › ]
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
longisland.com
New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook
McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
