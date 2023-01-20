Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Using AI to Make Their Favorite Pop Stars Sing Whatever They Want
What if you could hear your favorite pop star sing literally anything you want?. Some fans are making that a reality using AI technology to make it sound like stars such as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are singing covers of songs by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Normani and more.
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
Kylie Jenner Posts Photos of Her and Travis Scott’s Son Aire for the First Time
Since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child to the world last year, they have kept him hidden from social media, until now. On Saturday (Jan. 21), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram account and unveiled a series of photos of their second child, Aire Webster. And yes, he is adorable.
Why Did Justin Bieber Sell His Music Catalog?
Justin Bieber just sold his share of his publishing rights for a whopping $200 million. The Canadian singer made the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, who now own Bieber's entire music catalog. Now, fans are wondering what this means for the future of the pop star's career. Why Did Justin...
Coi Leray to Feature on K-Pop Group Tomorrow X Together’s New Song ‘Happy Fools’
Coi Leray is expanding her audience reach with a new collaboration with the K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together (or TXT). The young rapper is featured on TXT's new song "Happy Fools." On Thursday (Jan. 19), TXT's label BigHit Music unveiled the tracklist for the group's upcoming EP, The Name Chapter:...
Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife
Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop. Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.
Tha Alkaholiks Drop Their Final Album Firewater – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006. Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro...
Woman ‘Accidentally’ Marries Her Cousin, Finds Out After Getting Pregnant: WATCH
TikTok content creator Marcella Hill, who routinely shares health advice on the platform, stunned her followers when she revealed a shocking secret: she and her husband are blood related. As it turns out, Hill "accidentally" married her cousin. "So I’ve never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin,"...
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat’s Reaction to Lil Baby’s Verse on Trippie Redd’s New Song ‘Fully Loaded’ Goes Viral
Kai Cenat is going viral again, this time over his reaction to Lil Baby's verse on Trippie Redd's new song "Fully Loaded." On Saturday (Jan. 21), a clip surfaced of Kai Cenat on Twitch listening to Trippie Redd's song "Fully Loaded," featuring Future and Lil Baby from Trippie's just-released album, Mansion Musik. In the video, Kai is listening very intently to Lil Baby's lyrics but his facial reaction to the Atlanta rapper's verse show that he was disgusted by what he heard.
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure
Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
Blueface Claims Drake Follows Chrisean Rock Because He’s Infatuated With Him
Blueface made a strange revelation during an interview this week. The Los Angeles rapper claims that Drake follows Chrisean Rock on social media because he's infatuated with him. During an interview on No Jumper's Sharp Tank podcast, which premiered on Friday (Jan. 20) on YouTube, Blueface asserted that the only...
Gen Like Z (Disney’s Aladdin Parody) – Young Jeffrey’s Song of the Week
Watch out, Gen Z! There's another generation coming up behind you, but not before Young Jeffrey can dedicate a song to you! Instead of Aladdin's "Friend Like Me" it's Young Jeffrey's "Gen Like Z" Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00...
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Break Up Amid Pregnancy News, Blue Claims Child Isn’t His
Chrisean Rock has announced that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface formally announced they have broken up. However, Blue claims he's not the father. On Friday (Jan. 20), Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram Story to reveal that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface announced on his Twitter page that he and Rock are "officially done." Additionally, Blue added that he may not be the father of Chrisean's child.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0