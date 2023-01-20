ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did Justin Bieber Sell His Music Catalog?

Justin Bieber just sold his share of his publishing rights for a whopping $200 million. The Canadian singer made the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, who now own Bieber's entire music catalog. Now, fans are wondering what this means for the future of the pop star's career. Why Did Justin...
Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife

Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop. Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Tha Alkaholiks Drop Their Final Album Firewater – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006. Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro...
Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat’s Reaction to Lil Baby’s Verse on Trippie Redd’s New Song ‘Fully Loaded’ Goes Viral

Kai Cenat is going viral again, this time over his reaction to Lil Baby's verse on Trippie Redd's new song "Fully Loaded." On Saturday (Jan. 21), a clip surfaced of Kai Cenat on Twitch listening to Trippie Redd's song "Fully Loaded," featuring Future and Lil Baby from Trippie's just-released album, Mansion Musik. In the video, Kai is listening very intently to Lil Baby's lyrics but his facial reaction to the Atlanta rapper's verse show that he was disgusted by what he heard.
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure

Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Break Up Amid Pregnancy News, Blue Claims Child Isn’t His

Chrisean Rock has announced that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface formally announced they have broken up. However, Blue claims he's not the father. On Friday (Jan. 20), Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram Story to reveal that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface announced on his Twitter page that he and Rock are "officially done." Additionally, Blue added that he may not be the father of Chrisean's child.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
