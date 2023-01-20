Read full article on original website
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
"Four Quarters Of Good Defense" | Utah Shines On Defense In 120-102 Win Over Charlotte
For a team that has played more games than anybody in the NBA, having two days off felt like a mini vacation for the Jazz — which may have resulted in Utah’s sluggish start. But once the Jazz found a rhythm, they showed why they’re among the best...
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
Bulls handle Hawks 111-100 for third straight victory
Could this be the week the Bulls finally shed that weakness and take to heart the words of Chicago's Iceman Jerry Butler that only the strong survive? Be a man and take a stand? And maybe actually find themselves on the verge of that sixth spot in the Eastern Conference?
Jonathan Isaac Will Make His NBA Return in Orlando Magic’s Home Game Against Boston Celtics
ORLANDO – It’s been 904 days, a period of time spanning across four different seasons, since Jonathan Isaac played in NBA action. However, that unfortunate tally comes to an end on Monday night. Isaac is expected to return to the floor from a devastating left knee injury when...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2023
New Orleans (26-21) launches a three-game homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing Western Conference-leading Denver (33-14). Tickets are available here. Read Monday’s injury report, featuring a player upgrade. Read more on Brandon Ingram’s status. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with radio studio host Gus Kattengell. Watch a...
Jrue Holiday Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14 (Jan. 16-22), the NBA announced today. Leading the Bucks to a 2-1 record last week, Holiday averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 47.8% from three. In back-to-back games, Holiday set a new season-high in scoring, first scoring 35 points in a win over the Pacers on Monday, before scoring a season-high 37 points in Tuesday’s win over the Raptors. This marked the first time in his career scoring 35+ points in consecutive games.
Trending Topics: Picking East All-Star starters
Each week, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. Who are your All-Star starters from the Eastern Conference?. Editor’s Note: The All-Star starters and captains will officially be announced on Thursday night on TNT (7 ET). STEVE ASCHBURNER:. Backcourt. •...
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans homestand begins with Denver team uncertain on Nikola Jokic status
New Orleans fans often complain that other NBA teams always make sure their best players return from injury stretches against the Pelicans, but the club has a chance to avoid multiple stars and high scorers during this week’s three-game homestand. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is questionable to play Tuesday; Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns is out Wednesday; Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be out Saturday with a week-to-week injury. While the Pelicans are dealing with their own set of player-availability issues right now, the Nuggets have not had Jokic (hamstring) for the past two games. Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons) will not be available Tuesday; key reserve Bones Hyland (finger) is questionable.
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Heat (26-22), Pelicans (26-21) New Orleans and Miami weren’t wearing retro uniforms Sunday, but they played the kind of game more suited to a previous era of the NBA, a grudge match featuring hard-nosed defense and low point totals. After an odd final 20 seconds of regulation, the Heat came away with a come-from-behind victory. New Orleans held a lead on the scoreboard much of the afternoon, but Miami gained momentum and didn't take its first edge until late in the third quarter. Trailing by two points with 15 seconds left, the Pelicans were called for a five-second inbound violation, giving the Heat the ball back. However, New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels forced a held ball on Miami’s ensuing inbound pass, leading to a jump ball won by Daniels against Jimmy Butler. The five-second violation was NOLA’s 25th turnover, a very costly factor in the loss.
POWER RANKINGS >> A Winless Week 15 Sees Drop In Ranks For The Blazers
Coming off two impressive wins over the Mavs to close out week 14, week 15 was quite the opposite for the Portland Trail Blazers, ending the week 0-3. The week consisted of a loss to the top-seeded Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday before dropping to both the 76ers and Lakers to start a six-game homestand.
Let’s Fly: Jalen McDaniels Playing With Versatility, Balance On Both Ends
Shortly after the Charlotte Hornets’ 130-118 matinee MLK Day loss to the Boston Celtics, Jalen McDaniels spoke in postgame media availability, touching on amongst other things, the career-high 26 points he had just scored against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. “I was just letting the game come to me, honestly,” he said. “The ball was finding me. I had open shots and I made most of them today. That’s the difference I feel like. Just hit a few more shots.”
The Chase Down Pod - Taking the Next Step with Dave DuFour
Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins the podcast to discuss Evan Mobley's 38-point outburst against the Bucks, how he's developed thus far in his sophomore season, how the team can balance his development with a desire to win now and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 110
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Things didn't look good for the Pacers in the first half on Tuesday night against Chicago, as the Blue & Gold seemed on their way to an eighth straight loss. But Indiana mounted a furious rally in the second half....
Preview: Wizards seek third consecutive win, face Mavs Tuesday
Since Bradley Beal returned to the court from his hamstring strain, the Wizards (20-26) have won two straight games and haven't trailed for a single minute in either outing. Now, they're embarking on a five-game road trip, with their first stop set in Dallas agaist Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (25-23). Here's everything you need to know.
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Monday. Porzingis suffered the injury in the Wizards’ 138-118 win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. He scored 17 points before leaving the game in the third quarter.
Lakers Complete 2nd Half Comeback to Beat the Blazers
For the second time in three nights the Lakers overcame ridiculous odds to win a game, this time coming back from a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Trail Blazers 121-112 on Sunday night. The game started with the Lakers unable to miss from the field, pushing out to an...
Wobbly Pistons blitzed early by Bucks as Bogey scores 33
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. OVER EARLY – The combination of Milwaukee boosted by the returns of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton from injury and the Pistons apparently dealing with a Paris trip malaise proved toxic in a one-sided fight that saw Milwaukee dominate the Pistons. It was effectively over when Dwane Casey had to call two timeouts in the game’s first five minutes, at which point the Bucks led 28-8. Milwaukee matched the 40 points that had been the first-quarter high for a Pistons opponent this season with 3:56 still to play on a 3-pointer from Antetokounmpo to give him 20 points. They went past the previous high of 72 points in a first half by a Pistons opponent with 3;25 left in the second quarter on a Bobby Portis triple. The Bucks hit 100 with five minutes left in the third quarter and went past the previous high of 147 scored by Philadelphia on Jan. 10 with 1:56 to play. They tore past the previous high for threes made against the Pistons this season (20, Utah) by hitting 23 and also established a new high with 53 3-point tries against the Pistons. Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds after missing five games. Middleton, playing in only his eighth game this season, scored eight points in 15 minutes off the bench. Bojan Bogdnovic scored 33 points in three quarters before shutting it down for the night. He hit 11 of 15 shots, 6 of 7 from the 3-point arc and all five of his foul shots in 28 tidy minutes.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 23
There will be seven games played in the NBA on Monday, one of which has the potential to be a highlight matchup between the Kings and Grizzlies. Some good news for the Bucks tonight is that Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee) are probable for their matchup with the Pistons. Let’s get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
