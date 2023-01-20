ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

First Chair for the Weekend: Breckenridge

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.) — Shayna Silverman from Breckenridge Ski Resort joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about one of their signature events and their unique chair lift experience.

Starting Monday, Jan. 23, Breckenridge will host their international snow sculpture competition, with sculptures from as local as Breckenridge to as far as India. The event can be experienced for an entire week from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1.

“You can also ski from the highest chair lift in North America directly to an international art show,” said Silverman.

Another unique experience is the DJ, as Breckenridge will have their one and only DJ back on the mountain on President’s Day weekend in February. Breckenridge also has special Spotify playlists that are curated to each peak, to get you in the mood before you reach the mountain.

Breckenridge has received almost ten inches of snow in the last week and has been able to open all of their signature high alpine terrain.

