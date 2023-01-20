Read full article on original website
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Nickelback, Stevie Nicks, Beck Among Artists Joining Chicago's 2023 Concert Lineup
The list of music artists visiting Chicago in 2023 is ever-growing, with Nickelback, Stevie Nicks and Beck among musicians announcing tour dates this week. Nickelback is set to hit Illinois twice for their Get Rollin' tour. The band will have a concert in Bloomington on June 17 at Tailgate N' Tallboys and another in Tinley Park on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.
Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, 2023 Summer Tour With 2 Dates in Chicago
Attention Chicago Dave Matthews Band fans: Eat, drink, and be merry...and, mark your calendars for both a new album and summer tour with a stop in Chicago. According to a press release, Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May.
Construction Begins on New Thrill Attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier
Construction has begun on a new massive thrill attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier. McHugh Construction announced this week that is has started work on a 48,000-square-foot space that will house the "new flight ride attraction" known as FlyOver. The Navy Pier FlyOver is said to be "an immersive flight ride"...
Forest Park Review
The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.
For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery
While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.
Non-Native Chicagoans Say These Restaurants Best Dish Up Food From Their Home Countries
Chicago may be known for its Italian beef and deep dish pizza, but when it comes to international food options, it appears the city doesn't miss a mark. For many who have made Chicago home after living elsewhere in the world, they don't have to travel far to get a taste of their homeland.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
White Sox Fans Call for Release of Mike Clevinger Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger...
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area
Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
White Sox' Mark Buehrle Secures Spot on HOF Ballot Next Season
Mark Buehrle secures spot on HOF ballot next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No, Mark Buehrle did not make the Hall of Fame class this season. But, he was far from alone, as every other player on the ballot besides Scott Rolen did not receive the necessary 75 percent of votes to make it to Cooperstown either.
Evans Scholarships sending 70 high school caddies to college for free
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 70 high school seniors in Chicago and the suburbs will be going to college for the next four years without paying a dime for housing or tuition.It's all thanks to the Evans scholarship, which is awarded out to students who work as caddies at area golf clubs while in high school.To earn the scholarship, students need to show a strong work ethic while caddying, an excellent academic record, and outstanding character.The Western Golf Association in Glenview sponsors the scholarship named for golfer Charles "Chick" Evans, who was the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur in one year. He grew up in Chicago caddying at the Edgewater Golf Club, and won the U.S. Open in 1916.Since 1930, the scholarship named in his honor has helped more than 11,000 caddies go to college.
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
Adrienne Barbeau and the Original ‘Grease’
Did you know that the popular 1978 musical “Grease” was preceded by a Chicago musical theater production? Adrienne Barbeau, who played Rizzo in “Grease” in this premiere production, co-edited a book that goes behind the scenes of this early phenom. Before “Grease,” the hit 1978 movie,...
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
