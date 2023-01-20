Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers
A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
leesburg-news.com
Speeding Leesburg driver misspells name while giving false ID to cops
A speeding Leesburg driver provided multiple misspellings of a name while trying to evade arrest by providing police with a false identity. Rudy Escalantes Ortiz, 36, was driving a gray Town and Country Chrysler minivan at about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Wildwood Community Center when he was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A computer check revealed the license plate on the minivan had been assigned to a 2001 Chevy Blazer.
ocala-news.com
Two teens arrested after stolen gun found in bathroom at Forest High School
Two teenagers were recently arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a stolen handgun that was found inside a bathroom at Forest High School last year. On October 21, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala) after a student...
Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.
Hernando deputies catch shooting suspect after motorcycle pursuit
One person is in custody following a shooting and vehicle pursuit in Hernando County Monday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 20. Robert Stephen Williams, 66, Hernando, arrested Jan. 20 for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
ocala-news.com
Citra man arrested after stealing copper wire from local gas station
A 26-year-old Citra man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing copper wires from a local gas station. On Saturday, January 21, several MCSO deputies responded to the Mobil gas station located at 18261 N U.S. Highway 301 in reference to a suspicious incident. A female reportee had informed the sheriff’s office that a male suspect was pulling on the panel box at the incident location, according to the MCSO report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon
A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Belleview
Marion County firefighters rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., multiple individuals contacted 911 and reported that a white pickup truck was on fire near the Lady Luck Cafe in Belleview, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. MCFR’s Engine 18...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with gun in pocket arrested on marijuana charge
A Leesburg man with a gun in his pocket was arrested on a marijuana charge. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol Thursday evening when he saw a Chevy Impala traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27. As he followed the Chevy, the officer could see that the car’s tag light was not working. The officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Register Road.
WESH
FHP: Driver rear-ends school bus carrying 23 students in Marion County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Marion County. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. in the area of SW 155th Street and SW 100th Avenue. According to investigators, a 74-year-old woman failed to stop her SUV despite...
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
WESH
Sheriff's office investigating after 3 dead dogs found in Central Florida dumpster
BUSHNELL, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horrific discovery was made on Monday. Officials say deputies were called around noon for three dead dogs found in a dumpster in the area of CR-476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell. "Our specially-trained Animal Cruelty Detectives...
