Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
247Sports
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
247Sports
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
247Sports
Late Kick: Deion Sanders is a disrupter in the best way possible
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into how Deion Sanders' is being wrongfully doubted by the college football public.
247Sports
BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market
Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
247Sports
Five-star linebacker returning to Clemson this weekend
Clemson247 has learned that five-star linebacker Sammy Brown of Jefferson (Ga.) will return to Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers' elite junior day.
247Sports
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
247Sports
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
247Sports
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks issues statement regarding fatal car accident
The aftermath of the car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have left many around the Bulldogs’ football program reeling. Eight days after the incident, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has spoken out about what’s next for the university.
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says
Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
247Sports
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
247Sports
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: South Carolina rolling, five-star predictions, five-star intel, Aggies junior day recap
On Monday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we began the show with South Carolina adding a commitment from Kam Pringle and who could be next for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks including a run at one of the nation's top offensive line classes. We pivoted there to a 247Sports Crystal Ball...
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, players speak after Bruins' 14-game winning streak ends in loss to Arizona
UCLA saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end Saturday at No. 11 Arizona, as the No. 5 Bruins took a 58-52 defeat. Coach Mick Cronin saw his team shoot just 38.8% from the field, as the Bruins lost for the first time in over two months, snapping a streak that dated back to November.
247Sports
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
247Sports
Hubert Davis Says There's a 'Chance' Puff Johnson Plays at Syracuse
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior Puff Johnson's lengthy injury history added another chapter over the weekend when he was unavailable for Saturday's game vs. N.C. State with a sore right knee. That is the same knee issue that held him out of Carolina's first three games of the 2022-23 season.
247Sports
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
247Sports
College basketball bracketology: Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense. The...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
247Sports
Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska
It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
247Sports
Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama
Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
Comments / 0