southtexascommunitynews.com
Commerical Vehicle Crash Hwy 77 - CR 16
BISHOP (News Release) At around 4:54 am this morning, Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers along with Nueces County Sheriff & Pct-3 Constable Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Nueces County ESD-3 Fire / Rescue, were are the on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S Highway 77 Southbound and County Road 16.
crossroadstoday.com
Breaking: 34-year-old man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 fatal shooting
VICTORIA, Texas - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Jose Gonzales, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to the offense of Murder. A jury sentenced Gonzales to 40 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. A Victoria County Grand Jury charged Gonzales with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence...
Body found in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Calhoun County Chief Deputy Krause confirmed that a body was found Saturday, January 21 in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County. Some fishermen noticed the body and called dispatch around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Parks and Wildlife Department met deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at the site and confirmed that it was a deceased body...
Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
Emergency crews respond to fire at Cruiser's Country Store co-owned by the Nueces County District Attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a store in the Petronila area early Monday morning. Photos from the scene show fire crews and law enforcement at Cruiser's Country Store on FM 665 which is co-owned by Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.
City leaders pour in a record $136M to fix Corpus Christi roadways
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A record $136 million is going towards repaving Corpus Christi streets, leaving some councilmembers wondering why streets cannot be paved annually. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the 2022 Street program has about a 75 percent completion rate so far. He wants...
La Quarenta gang drug dealers sent to federal prison for drug conspiracy
The investigation began in Sept. 2020 and revealed the narcotics trafficking organization used a Corpus Christi home on Cortez Street to distribute meth, heroin, crack, and marijuana.
Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande
VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
Local man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to light a man on fire
58-year-old Layne Derouen was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a controlled substance.
Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County leader of a conservative nonprofit has filed a lawsuit to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office. Colby Wiltse laid out his case against Gonzalez in a 119-page court filing late Friday afternoon. The allegations broadly accuse Gonzalez of:. mishandling...
marinelink.com
Harbor Tug Grounds After Collision Near Corpus Christi
The tug boat Mark E. Kuebler rests aground on shoal water near Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) A harbor tug has run aground after colliding with an oil tanker near Corpus Christi, Texas. The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at the Sector Corpus Christi...
Coast Guard seizes haul of red snapper from Mexican fishermen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a Mexican crew near South Padre Island after the fishermen were spotted illegally fishing in U.S. federal waters. On Tuesday, a Coast Guard Air Station crew from the Corpus Christi station saw four fishermen illegally fishing in a lancha about one mile north of Maritime […]
crossroadstoday.com
Tornado Watch for Victoria County
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Victoria County. Northern Calhoun County and NW Refugio County are also affected by this warning. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Over $150K in cash found after traffic stop in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over $150,000 in cash was found Tuesday in Refugio. The Refugio County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. on Alamo Street for a traffic violation. When deputies asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle, the driver refused. That's when...
Corpus Christi requires well water users to register with the city
The city requires all well water users to register with the city, a rule the Benavides family had not heard before.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
Grant to help Corpus Christi homeless coincides with annual point-in-time count
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual grant awarded to the City of Corpus Christi seeks to help the homeless population around town. City of Corpus Christi Asst. Director of Grant Monitoring Jennifer Buxton said the money, which comes from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, will be used as a way to improve outreach to the homeless community.
Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition
Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas – A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
'Critically missing' child found after mom takes him from Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
