ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

Commerical Vehicle Crash Hwy 77 - CR 16

BISHOP (News Release) At around 4:54 am this morning, Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers along with Nueces County Sheriff & Pct-3 Constable Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Nueces County ESD-3 Fire / Rescue, were are the on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S Highway 77 Southbound and County Road 16.
BISHOP, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Breaking: 34-year-old man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 fatal shooting

VICTORIA, Texas - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Jose Gonzales, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to the offense of Murder. A jury sentenced Gonzales to 40 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. A Victoria County Grand Jury charged Gonzales with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande

VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
VICTORIA, TX
marinelink.com

Harbor Tug Grounds After Collision Near Corpus Christi

The tug boat Mark E. Kuebler rests aground on shoal water near Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) A harbor tug has run aground after colliding with an oil tanker near Corpus Christi, Texas. The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at the Sector Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Tornado Watch for Victoria County

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Victoria County. Northern Calhoun County and NW Refugio County are also affected by this warning. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin

ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas –  A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy