ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here’s Fall Out Boy’s Plan to Fill Guitarist Joe Trohman’s Slot During His Break: Exclusive

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

As Fall Out Boy gear up to promote their upcoming eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust (March 24), the veteran emo rockers are down one crucial member. Following this week’s announcement that co-founding guitarist Joe Trohman is taking an indefinite hiatus due to mental health issues, the group performed as a power trio.

During Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance to play the album’s first single, the supercharged “ Love From the Other Side ,” singer Patrick Stump played electric guitar alongside bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley, with Trohman’s bouncy, high-energy presence noticeably missing; the band has played without Trohman on stage before when the guitarist suffered a back injury. Though no tour dates have been announced yet for the band’s Stardust era, a source close to FOB tells Billboard that there is tentative plan in place to deal with Trohman’s absence.

As of now, the source says that Trohman’s longtime guitar tech will be “filling in and providing support” for any promotional appearances and any yet-to-be-determined future tour dates. In fact, the tech has already appeared with FOB whether you realized it or not, playing some of Trohman’s parts offstage during recent promo gigs.

Trohman plays on the new album but will not participate in promotion around the project. The guitarist has been with the band since its early 2000s formation in the suburbs of Chicago, alongside singer Stump, Wentz and Hurley. In an Instagram post on Wednesday he said, “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

As for whether he plans to return, the 38-year-old guitarist said, “Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Fall Out Boy Teases New Single ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ With Some Help From Nicole Kidman

Fall Out Boy borrowed Nicole Kidman’s much-loved AMC ad to help promote their upcoming single “Heartbreak Feels So Good” on Monday (Jan. 23). Related Here’s Fall Out Boy’s Plan to Fill Guitarist Joe Trohman’s Slot During His… 01/24/2023 “Bad news for some of you, the Metro show SOLD OUT,” the band tweeted. “Good news for all of you, we’re dropping another new song on Wednesday. ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ out at 10AM ET / 9AM CT / 7AM PT on the 25th.” Taking an amusing cue from the song’s title, the foursome added a 10-second clip of Kidman sitting transfixed in a darkened AMC theater...
Billboard

HARDY Talks Showing His Expansive Rock-Country Range on New Album: ‘Even My Rock Stuff Is a Spin on Country Music’

Over the past five years, Michael Hardy (who records under his last name, HARDY) has swiftly become one of country music’s most in-demand writer-artists, crafting hit country songs with and for artists including Morgan Wallen (“Sand in My Boots,” “More Than My Hometown”), Blake Shelton (“God’s Country”), and notching his own No. 1 Country Airplay hit with “One Beer.” But even as he released his debut 2020 album A Rock and was making a sharp impact on country music’s charts, HARDY was already hinting at his hard-rock proclivities on the track “Boots,” and laying the groundwork for his new album, the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Billboard

David Crosby Was Working on New Music on the Day He Died: ‘He Hadn’t Lost the Fire’

David Crosby was working on new music until the end. In an interview with Variety, guitarist Steve Postell said that the 81 year-old two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame veteran who died last week at 81 was talking about his new album on the day he died. Related Neil Young Pens Loving Tribute to Late Bandmate David Crosby: 'I Remember the Best Times!' 01/23/2023 “David didn’t think he was gonna last for years, which he joked about all the time. But there was no sense that we weren’t gonna be able to do this show and these tours,” Postell told Variety. “We were...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Miley Cyrus plants “Flowers” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in its debut week. Her new single soars in as her second leader, after “Wrecking Ball” reigned for three weeks in 2013. Related SZA's 'SOS' Is No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Sixth Week 01/24/2023 Plus, Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 9. The song marks Bizarrap’s first top 10 and Shakira’s fifth, and first since 2007. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Jan. 28, 2023) will update on...
Billboard

Five Reasons Why Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ Became Her First No. 1 Hit in a Decade

Well, it didn’t take very long into 2023 for the first runaway hit to emerge — and perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that it comes from Miley Cyrus. She’s been one of the most consistently visible pop stars of the past 15 years, a cross-platform, household-name celebrity who’s maintained a devoted following while undergoing a fascinating artistic evolution from one era to the next. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 01/24/2023 Still, the speed with which “Flowers” reached exit velocity would’ve been tough to predict. While the spotlight on Cyrus has hardly diminished in the decade since she...
Billboard

Jacob Collier to Perform at Grammy U Masterclass Event

Five-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier will perform and discuss his career and the power of collaboration at a Grammy U Masterclass on Thursday, Feb. 2 at The Novo at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The private event will be moderated by Jessie Reyez, who collaborated with Collier on a track on his Grammy-nominated album Djesse, Vol. 3. The two budding stars co-wrote and performed “Count the People,” the second track on the album. Collier, 28, is nominated for two more Grammys this year – album of the year for his work as a featured artist, producer, engineer/mixer and songwriter on Coldplay’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Delivers a ‘Crazy’ Fine Young Cannibals Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson‘s latest Kellyoke performance is sure to drive Fine Young Cannibals fans crazy. For the Tuesday (Jan. 24) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and her band Y’all took the stage to cover one of the British pop-rock band’s biggest hits — you guessed it — “She Drives Me Crazy.” The three-time Grammy winner and her in-house band of backup musicians did the late ’80s anthem justice with fluttering synth effects, straightforward electric guitar riffs and, as usual, Clarkson’s effortless vocals. “She drives me crazy like no one else,” she sang underneath neon green and purple lights. “She...
Billboard

10 Cool Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Caroline Polachek, TWICE, Overcoats & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including TWICE, Caroline Polachek, Overcoats, Alison Goldfrapp and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. TWICE, “Moonlight Sunrise” 2021 saw K-pop darlings TWICE release their first-ever English single, “The Feels,” which notably charted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100...
Billboard

Rita Wilson Talks Collaborating With Willie Nelson & More on ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ Album

Actress-singer Rita Wilson recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her 2022 album, Now & Forever: Duets, which includes collaborations with Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Keith Urban, Jimmie Allen, Vince Gill, Tim McGraw and Elvis Costello on a range of classic songs, such as “Crazy Love” with Urban and “Slip Slidin’ Away” with Nelson. The album follows her 2019 project Halfway to Home. “It’s all cover songs from the ’70s, and sort of re-envisioned as conversations and duets.” Wilson told singer, songwriter and show host Kelly Clarkson. “I thought, ‘What if these songs were actually conversations that lovers were...
Billboard

All 7 Members of BTS Have Now Earned Solo Hits on the Hot 100

All seven members of BTS have now scored solo hits on the Billboard Hot 100, as Jimin’s new collaboration with TAEYANG, “Vibe,” arrives on the latest Jan. 28-dated chart at No. 76. Related A Complete List of BTS’ Solo Projects (So Far) 01/24/2023 “Vibe,” released Jan. 13 via THE BLACK LABEL/Interscope Records, opens with 4.2 million official streams and 20,000 downloads sold in the United States in the week ending Jan. 19, according to Luminate. It debuts at No. 1 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, as well as in the top 10 on the Billboard...
Billboard

James Taylor & His All-Star Band Announce Las Vegas Mini-Residency

You’ve got a friend coming to Sin City. James Taylor and His All Star Band announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) that they’ll kick off the summer with a stint in Las Vegas. The singer and his backing band are set to take over The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas starting June 3 for a weeklong run of five exclusive shows as part of their 2023 tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Saturday (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster and The Cosmopolitan’s official website. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling (800) 745-3000. Related Leonard Cohen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Normani Appears to Confirm She Recorded Demo of Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

If you really loved Jazmine Sullivan‘s Grammy-nominated 2020 single “Pick Up Your Feelings,” then Normani has some news for you. The former Fifth Harmony singer and “Motivation” solo star appeared to confirm a fan rumor over the weekend when she responded, “now how did ya’ll get this” to a claim that she’d recorded a previously unheard “Feelings” demo. The comment was tagged to a tweet from a fan, who wrote, “Normani ate on ‘Pick Up Your Feelings,’ but glad it went to Jazmine. Mani knows what she wants & her album will be great!” The post also appeared to contain a...
Billboard

Fans Choose Kali Uchis‘ ’I Wish You Roses’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Kali Uchis‘ new song “I Wish You Roses” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 20) on Billboard, choosing the Colombian-American singer’s latest single as their favorite new music release of the past week. Related First Stream: New Music From Trippie Redd, Kali Uchis, The Kid LAROI and More 01/22/2023 “I Wish You Roses” brought in 79% of the vote, beating out new music by Måneskin (Rush!), Trippie Redd (Mansion Musik), The Kid LAROI (“I Can’t Go Back to The Way It Was (Intro)),” Mac DeMarco (Five Easy Hot Dogs), and others. Uchis proves yet again with “I...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Back on Top! Beyoncé in Dubai! Rihanna & Lady Gaga Oscar Nods! The Week in Pop News

We’ve always known Miley Cyrus comes in like a wrecking ball, but she really proved it this week with her latest single “Flowers” debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. It’s her first Hot 100 No. 1 since — hey! — “Wrecking Ball” back in 2013, and on the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about why the self-love anthem, the lead single from Cyrus’ upcoming eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, is the pop star’s biggest hit in a decade. But wait, there’s more! It’s been a very active week in...
Billboard

Howard Stern Fondly Remembers David Crosby: ‘I Just Loved the Guy’

Some of the biggest rock stars who’ve ever lived have taken a seat on Howard Stern’s couch. But on his SiriusXM show this week Stern took time out to remember one who he said had a seriously profound effect on him throughout his youth and 40-plus year radio career: David Crosby. Related David Crosby Was Working on New Music on the Day He Died: 'He Hadn't Lost the Fire’ 01/24/2023 Calling the landmark 1970 CSN& Y album Déjà Vu one of his favorite records of all time (“every f—ing song is great”), Stern gushed about Crosby’s peerless vocal harmonies, as well as the notoriously prickly...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ’Flowers’ Has Hot Start In U.K.

Miley Cyrus stands tall on the U.K. singles chart as “Flowers” (via Columbia) arrives at No. 1, for her third leader. “Flowers” blooms with imposing numbers. During its first chart cycle, “Flowers” racks up 92,000 chart units, including total streams of nearly 10 million. That’s Cyrus’ biggest-ever opening week for streams, the Official Charts Company reports, and the market’s biggest debut week since Harry Styles’ “As It Was” blasted to the summit in May 2022. Lifted from Cyrus’ forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, “Flowers” got away to a hot start everywhere. The single opened at No. 1 on Australia’s chart,...
Billboard

Chloe Bailey Announces Debut Album ‘In Pieces’

After nearly two years of dropping a string of singles, including “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me,” Chloe Bailey is unveiling her highly anticipated solo debut album. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to reveal that her upcoming album, titled In Pieces, will be arriving in March 2023, though the exact release date has yet to be shared. Along with the announcement, Bailey shared a video in which she’s seen in a sleek red leather gown, acting as a scale as she holds a human heart on one arm and a sphere on the other. “Wear my heart on...
Billboard

Muni Long, The-Dream & More Set to Appear in Grammy Week Events at Grammy Museum

The Grammy Museum announced its Grammy Week programming schedule on Monday (Jan. 23). A session on Tuesday Jan. 31 will celebrate triple Grammy nominee Muni Long, who was an in-demand songwriter for such stars as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna and Ariana Grande before breaking out as a solo artist this year with the hit “Hrs and Hrs.” Long is nominated for best new artist, best R&B song and best R&B performance. The latter two nominations are for “Hrs and Hrs,” which reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2022. Related Muni Long Signs With Def Jam Records 01/23/2023 An event on Friday, Feb....
HAWAII STATE
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Wishes For a ‘Better Man’ in Taylor Swift Cover: Watch

It’s Kellyoke, Taylor’s Version. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y’all performed “Better Man,” one of the most devastating ballads penned by Taylor Swift back in her country music days. “I know the bravest thing I ever did was run,” the three-time Grammy winner effortlessly belted, she and her entire band sporting football jerseys for the talk show’s special NFL-themed episode Monday (Jan. 23). “Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again/ But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man.” Originally written by Swift...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy