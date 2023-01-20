ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley

After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
KAIRI Looks Forward To Her Match With Mercedes Mone, Wants To Face Jamie Hayter

KAIRI is gearing up for her match with Mercedes Mone and has her sights set on another bout. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Mayu Iwatani in the finals of a tournament for the title. She defended the gold against Tam Nakano at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Mercedes Mone (previously known as Sasha Banks) confronted her after the match. Mone attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and NJPW confirmed the bout.
KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW

KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
PROGRESS Co-Owner Comments On End Of Contract With WWE, Says It's Been A Positive Relationship

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best discusses the end of the company's contract with WWE. On January 18, PROGRESS announced the end of its contract with WWE Network. PROGRESS had been working with WWE for the past several years, and many of its shows aired on the streaming platform. However, WWE is reportedly discontinuing independent wrestling on the platform. As a result, PROGRESS and other companies are looking for new streaming homes elsewhere.
Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW

Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
