'American Badass' Undertaker Assists Bray Wyatt In Attack On LA Knight On 1/23 WWE Raw
The American Badass helps out The Eater Of Worlds. In anticipation of the upcoming Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight addressed the fans of the WWE universe on the January 23 edition of WWE Raw. Before Knight could finish his promo, he was interrupted by The Undertaker, who was in special American Badass form.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
KAIRI Looks Forward To Her Match With Mercedes Mone, Wants To Face Jamie Hayter
KAIRI is gearing up for her match with Mercedes Mone and has her sights set on another bout. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Mayu Iwatani in the finals of a tournament for the title. She defended the gold against Tam Nakano at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Mercedes Mone (previously known as Sasha Banks) confronted her after the match. Mone attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and NJPW confirmed the bout.
NJPW Road To The New Beginning (1/24): Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Shota Umino Team Against LIJ
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its NJPW Road to the New Beginning event on January 24 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Road To The New Beginning (1/24) - NJPW donates to Shinjiro Otani fund.
KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW
KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
Rocky Romero: A AEW/WWE/NJPW Supershow Would Be Amazing, You Could Do It At AT&T Stadium
Rocky Romero talks a potential supershow between WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Years before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view happened, fans around the world of wrestling were often dreaming about a crossover show between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Even before that, some fans wanted WWE to do a joint show with a number of other major companies.
Jessica Troy: Everyone Should Be Thankful For How Long Kellyanne Wrestled In Australia
Jessica Troy gives high praise to Kellyanne. The wrestling scene in Australia is populated with many budding superstars, even though that scene recently lost Kellyanne. Before retiring in July 2021, Kellyanne was considered one of the top performers in the country, as she held numerous titles in numerous promotions. Jessica...
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
Big Bill Believes A Singles Run Will Happen Eventually, Loves Working With The Firm
Big Bill comments on working with The Firm. Big Bill (formerly W. Morrissey) officially signed with AEW in August 2022 and was immediately put into a group with Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) as The Firm. Morrissey showed during his run with...
Grayson Waller Starts A Brawl, Channels Conor McGregor By Throwing Water Bottle At Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller is doing his best Conor McGregor impression. WWE Performance Center trainee Alexis Lete took to Instagram to go through her training session for the day, nothing that they were learning new suplexes. In the middle of her video, Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker got into a scuffle that...
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble
Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
1/23 WWE Raw Records Highest Viewership Number Since February 2020, Key Demo Rating Also Up Big
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020.
Jon Moxley To Compete At DEFY Year 6, Teaming With Schaff Against Zack Sabre Jr And Davey Richards
Jon Moxley has booked an independent date. DEFY Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will team with Schaff to face Zack Sabre Jr & Davey Richards at DEFY Year 6 on February 11. This will mark Moxley's first match for DEFY since April 30, 2022 when he defeated Tom Lawlor. Moxley...
WWE 2K23 Announces Feature List Including WarGames, MyGM, John Cena Showcase, And More
New features are coming to WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games announced its feature list for WWE 2K23, which includes the debut of WarGames. Along with the new game mode, cover superstar John Cena will be playable in Showcase mode, MyGM returns, and more. From WWE:. WARGAMES. This action-packed fan-favorite...
Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Rocky Romero, And More Set For Eight-Man Tag At NJPW Battle In The Valley
Josh Alexander and KUSHIDA will clash in an eight-man tag team match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Alexander, the reigning IMPACT World Champion, will team up with Mascara Dorada, Rocky Romero, and Adrian Quest to face KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC.
PROGRESS Co-Owner Comments On End Of Contract With WWE, Says It's Been A Positive Relationship
PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best discusses the end of the company's contract with WWE. On January 18, PROGRESS announced the end of its contract with WWE Network. PROGRESS had been working with WWE for the past several years, and many of its shows aired on the streaming platform. However, WWE is reportedly discontinuing independent wrestling on the platform. As a result, PROGRESS and other companies are looking for new streaming homes elsewhere.
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21): Eight-Man Tag Team Bout Headlines
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 21 from Kobe Sambo Hall in Kobe, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21) - Dragon...
Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW
Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
