ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Eagle Radio Blood Drive includes entry to win Super Bowl package

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Eagle Radio in Salina is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide you with an opportunity to donate. And if you do, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February! The winner and a guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Invitational Tournament final results

On Saturday, another Salina Invitational Tournament concluded, with all six of our area teams competing in one final game before the end of the action. Here are the results for all six teams in their four matchups on Saturday. Girls 3rd-place game. Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 (OT) Boys...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina

A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week

Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville

After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
BELLEVILLE, KS
Salina Post

Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter

Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KU football announces addition of 13 newcomers

LAWRENCE – Head coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of 13 newcomers to the Kansas football roster today. All 13 student-athletes are on campus and enrolled at Kansas for the 2023 spring semester. Among Kansas’ newcomers, 12 come from Division I programs. Combined, they have played in 250 career...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

KWU men bounce back in 2nd, roll over Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – It took the 17th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes precisely 23 minutes, 13 seconds to shake the hangover from Wednesday's road loss to rival Bethany. Trailing Bethel 39-34 early in the second half Saturday night Cory Kaplan (JR/Merritt Island, Fla.) made a 3-point field goal with 16:47 left in the game. It cut the deficit to 39-37 but more importantly heralded the beginning a dazzling, game-changing surge.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Police looking for driver of dark purple car that struck SUV, fled

Police are looking for the driver of a dark purple car involved in a hit-and-run wreck Monday afternoon in south Salina. The car was northeastbound in the 2300 block of Belmont Boulevard and was switching lanes to make a left turn when it struck a black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox that also was northeast bound, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After striking the Equinox, the purple car fled the scene.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police, KBI investigating Sunday homicide in central Salina

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Salina. According to information released this morning by the Salina Police Department, on Sunday morning law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. "Salina Police...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Collins, Dakota Shane; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KWU women hold on to beat Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant

A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Canton teen arrested in connection to mother's homicide

MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton. The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene...
CANTON, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina announces roadwork on part of E. Cloud Street

On Monday and Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will close to traffic eastbound E. Cloud Street from Quincy Street to Norton Street to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing. Westbound traffic will be able to pass; eastbound traffic will be detoured south one block to Max Avenue,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman who allegedly attempted to steal lighter faces multiple charges

A Salina woman with multiple active warrants was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal a lighter from a dollar store on Monday. Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General, 2000 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a theft in progress. Once there, an officer located Kelli Shumaker, 38, of Salina, inside the store, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy