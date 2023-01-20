Read full article on original website
Eagle Radio Blood Drive includes entry to win Super Bowl package
January is National Blood Donor Month, and Eagle Radio in Salina is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide you with an opportunity to donate. And if you do, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February! The winner and a guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Salina Invitational Tournament final results
On Saturday, another Salina Invitational Tournament concluded, with all six of our area teams competing in one final game before the end of the action. Here are the results for all six teams in their four matchups on Saturday. Girls 3rd-place game. Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 (OT) Boys...
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville
After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
T-Birds' Maisvorewa named KJCCC Women's Track Athlete of the Week
CONCORDIA - For the second straight week, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team has had a student-athlete earn Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Women's Track Athlete of the week with Vimbayi Maisvorewa taking home the honors for week two of the KJCCC indoor track season. The...
T-Bird men's track: 2 new national qualifying marks at Washburn meet
TOPEKA - 14 top-10 finishes and an event win from Mohamed Ahmed in the weight throw would highlight a successful Saturday for the Cloud County Community College men's track and field team at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic held inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka, Kansas on January 21st.
KU football announces addition of 13 newcomers
LAWRENCE – Head coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of 13 newcomers to the Kansas football roster today. All 13 student-athletes are on campus and enrolled at Kansas for the 2023 spring semester. Among Kansas’ newcomers, 12 come from Division I programs. Combined, they have played in 250 career...
KWU men bounce back in 2nd, roll over Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – It took the 17th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes precisely 23 minutes, 13 seconds to shake the hangover from Wednesday's road loss to rival Bethany. Trailing Bethel 39-34 early in the second half Saturday night Cory Kaplan (JR/Merritt Island, Fla.) made a 3-point field goal with 16:47 left in the game. It cut the deficit to 39-37 but more importantly heralded the beginning a dazzling, game-changing surge.
Police looking for driver of dark purple car that struck SUV, fled
Police are looking for the driver of a dark purple car involved in a hit-and-run wreck Monday afternoon in south Salina. The car was northeastbound in the 2300 block of Belmont Boulevard and was switching lanes to make a left turn when it struck a black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox that also was northeast bound, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After striking the Equinox, the purple car fled the scene.
Salina's Smoky Hill Museum to celebrate Kansas turning 162
Celebrate Kansas Day a bit early at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina on Saturday. The State of Kansas turns 162 years old on Sunday. The free event for the whole family is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue. A variety of demonstrations, make-and-take...
Police, KBI investigating Sunday homicide in central Salina
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Salina. According to information released this morning by the Salina Police Department, on Sunday morning law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. "Salina Police...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Collins, Dakota Shane; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
KWU women hold on to beat Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant
A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
Canton teen arrested in connection to mother's homicide
MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton. The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene...
City of Salina announces roadwork on part of E. Cloud Street
On Monday and Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will close to traffic eastbound E. Cloud Street from Quincy Street to Norton Street to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing. Westbound traffic will be able to pass; eastbound traffic will be detoured south one block to Max Avenue,...
No. 17 Baylor beats No. 9 Kansas in matchup of last 2 champs
WACO, Texas — Langston Love came up huge for 17th-ranked Baylor after No. 9 Kansas took its only lead in a matchup of the last two national champions, both of whom have endured three-game losing streaks in Big 12 play. The reigning champion Jayhawks are on their three-game skid,...
Salina woman who allegedly attempted to steal lighter faces multiple charges
A Salina woman with multiple active warrants was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal a lighter from a dollar store on Monday. Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General, 2000 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a theft in progress. Once there, an officer located Kelli Shumaker, 38, of Salina, inside the store, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
