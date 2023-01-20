Social Club: Grizz fans fawn over Yo Gotti's courtside date

Welcome to this weekly roundup of what Memphians are saying and what’s being said about Memphis on social media, curated by digital desk reporter Jasmine McCraven.

‘It went down in the M’

The Memphis Grizzlies earned a win in Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114.

But the game wasn’t the only hot topic of social media.

Certified Music Group label owner and rapper Yo Gotti was spotted courtside with Angela Simmons. Simmons is the daughter of Rev. Run, one of the founding members of legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. Angela Simmons is an entrepreneur and television personality.

When fans noticed the newly announced couple at the game, they immediately referenced a verse from Gotti’s 2016 hit song “Down in the DM,” where he admitted having a crush on Angela Simmons.

Fans of Gotti called the relationship a case of “manifestation.”

Two music legends and a session

On Monday, Three 6 Mafia rapper and producer Juicy J posted a video of himself on Instagram in a studio session with R&B/soul veteran El DeBarge.

The singer-songwriter was the lead singer of his family’s music group DeBarge in the ’80s.

In the clip, the musicians appeared to be collaborating on a new song.

Juicy has frequently posted his studio sessions on social media, hinting at a new album. His most recent project “Crypto Business” was released in November.

‘The supergroup we needed’

In other Bluff City music news, singer and guitarist Julien Baker graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine this week.

Baker, who is originally from Germantown, suited up for the magazine’s cover alongside fellow boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

In the article, the trio discussed how they formed the indie rock group.

Baker has a well-established solo career, having earning more than one million monthly listens on Spotify.

Fans of Baker also reacted via social media.