WFAA

Dress in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

These boots are made for walking in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. From traditional to cowboy chic and trending colors, Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas brings the boots and hats. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dave Matthews Band is bringing summer tour to Dallas

DALLAS — Dave Matthews Band is making a pair of Texas stops this summer on a tour coinciding with the launch of their 10th studio album "Walk Around The Moon." After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19, followed by another Texas stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on May 20.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

It's snowing! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The victims were found in a vehicle that crashed on Botham Jean Boulevard, just south of Highway 175 in South Dallas, at about 4 a.m. It is not clear yet if the...
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

UT Dallas instructor skydives toward a world record

DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
FORT WORTH, TX

