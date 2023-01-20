DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO