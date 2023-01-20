Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFAA
Dallas Children's Advocacy Center to host the Child Abduction Response Team Training
Starting today, Dallas Children's Advocacy Center is hosting the Child Abduction Response Team Training where they will educate on the best defenses against those who seek to harm children. They join us with more. For more information, visit DCAC.org.
A 'prohibition experience' bar - secret phone number required - is coming to North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Flappers, prohibition and Jazz music galore!. If the "Roaring Twenties" sparks your fancy, then get ready to light up a cocktail and a cigar! There is a new, 1920s-inspired prohibition experience coming to North Texas in March. It's a speakeasy called "Red Phone Booth." Red...
WFAA
Dress in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
These boots are made for walking in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. From traditional to cowboy chic and trending colors, Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas brings the boots and hats. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com.
Country duo Brooks & Dunn announce North Texas stop on upcoming tour
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Boot Scootin' Boogie" is coming to Dickies Arena this Spring. Duo Brooks & Dunn announced a May 6 stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for their Reboot 2023 Tour. “Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk...
WFAA
Endangered vulture found dead had unnatural wound, Dallas Zoo says
Pin, a lappet-faced vulture, had been at the Dallas Zoo for 33 years. He was found dead in a "suspicious" manner over the weekend.
Dave Matthews Band is bringing summer tour to Dallas
DALLAS — Dave Matthews Band is making a pair of Texas stops this summer on a tour coinciding with the launch of their 10th studio album "Walk Around The Moon." After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19, followed by another Texas stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on May 20.
Dallas Asian American community reacting to back-to-back shootings in California
DALLAS — At least 18 people are dead after attacks in a Southern California ballroom and at a mushroom farm on the coast. Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attacks. Locally, in the Dallas area, Asian community activists are left heartbroken by the news. "The last thing...
It's snowing! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
WATCH: SUV crashes through backyard fence and into pool at North Texas home
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Home surveillance video showed an SUV crash through a backyard fence and into a pool at a home in Lake Worth, Texas, on Tuesday evening. Police said the incident happened in the 6100 block of Lakeside Drive, across the street from Lake Worth High School.
fox4news.com
3 people injured in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The victims were found in a vehicle that crashed on Botham Jean Boulevard, just south of Highway 175 in South Dallas, at about 4 a.m. It is not clear yet if the...
Warming shelters in North Texas ahead of cold rain, snow chances Tuesday
DALLAS — As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for western and northern Texas. Areas under the advisory will have the best chance of accumulating snow by mid-afternoon. While the Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently not under that advisory, warming shelters have...
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
'He was my rock': Mother of 17-year-old killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — We're learning more about the teenager who was killed in a shooting outside of a Whataburger in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Whataburger on West Berry Street, across from Paschal High School.
UT Dallas instructor skydives toward a world record
DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”
This North Texas high school basketball player has been named a McDonald's All American
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — North Texas will be represented in this year's coveted McDonald's All-American Game. Duncanville High School star forward Ron Holland was named to the West team when rosters were announced on Tuesday afternoon. Holland is currently No. 5 on ESPN's Top 100 recruits list for 2023. He...
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
