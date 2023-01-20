Read full article on original website
Related
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Leandro Trossard's agent reveals how Arsenal beat Tottenham to January transfer
The agent of Leandro Trossard has suggested that the new Arsenal forward would have signed for Tottenham this month if they didn't dither in negotiations.
Tottenham hijack Everton move for Arnaut Danjuma
Tottenham have made a late move to bring in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, 90min understands.
Why Premier League clubs are signing players from Brazil & Argentina
Why Premier League clubs are trying to sign more players from Brazil and Argentina now than at any time before.
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane ties at top of Spurs scoring charts
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 0-1 Tottenham in the Premier League.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting Eddie Howe's starting XI for Newcastle's trip to Southampton for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Magpies secure EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win
Newcastle United will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton following a 1-0 victory at St Mary's.
Everton keen on Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa emerges as Everton's preferred candidate to succeed Frank Lampard as manager.
Liverpool recall youngster from loan to aid injury fears
Liverpool have recalled Rhys Williams from his loan with Blackpool.
Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is looking to sell the club, 90min understands.
Bournemouth enter talks to sign Roma defender
Bournemouth are looking to add to their squad before the January transfer deadline.
Aston Villa confirm transfer of Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire
Aston Villa have announced they've completed the transfer of Colombian striker Jhon Duran from the Chicago Fire.
Why is The Angel by Louis Dunford an Arsenal Anthem?
What is the story behind 'The Angel' by Louis Dunford and how did it become an Arsenal anthem?
WSL clash between Brighton and Arsenal postponed
The WSL clash between Brighton and Arsenal on Sunday evening has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Broadfield Stadium.
Chelsea open talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto
Chelsea have held talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto.
Arsenal confirm signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia
Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.
Barcelona expelled from 2022/23 Copa de la Reina
Barcelona have been kicked out of the 2022/23 Copa de la Reina after fielding an ineligible player in the previous round.
How Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the title race
A look at how Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the Premier League title race.
Benfica expecting fresh Chelsea talks over Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are set to reignite their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0