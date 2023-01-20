Read full article on original website
Gmail developer claims that artificial intelligence could eliminate Google within two years
Phone screen on Google's homepagePhoto bySolen Feyissa; CC-BY-SA-2.0 ChatGPT is a chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It was launched by OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory that consists of a corporation called OpenAI LP and its parent company OpenAI Inc.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
Google staff sent each other memes about layoffs to console each other and created spreadsheets to track firings, report says
After mass layoffs, Google employees sent memes to console each other and organized virtual or in-person meetings, per CNBC.
Google called on cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in ChatGPT fightback after issuing a 'code red', report says
The cofounders stepped down from executive roles at Alphabet in 2019 but have always had a keen interest in AI, The New York Times reported.
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
Gizmodo
iOS 16.3 Lets You Use a Physical Key for Added Security When Logging Into Your Apple Account
If you haven’t checked your iPhone yet, there’s an update rolling out today. The iOS 16.3 update is relatively minor but includes bug fixes and interface tweaks, support for the second-gen HomePod and its temperature sensors, and new wallpaper. There’s also an optional feature that adds extra security to your Apple ID by letting you use a physical security key to log into it in lieu of digital two-factor authentication methods.
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
People are just noticing Android hack that can save you from embarrassment
ANYONE with an Android phone needs to know how to hide apps away. There are loads of reasons to want to hide an app. Maybe you're dating and you want to keep it a secret. Or perhaps you've got a Candy Crush addiction that you're not proud of. Similarly, you...
Phone Arena
Google is now required by law to allow third-party app stores in India
Did you know that last year, India’s Supreme Court fined Google for anti-competitive practices? Well, at least Apple isn’t the only big player suffering from the law. Google rebuked the court’s decision with an appeal to have some of the demands blocked, but this week, the request was officially denied.
Gizmodo
The 'Most Canceled Man' In America Gets His Platform Back on Twitter
Nick Fuentes, a known white nationalist streamer who pushes Holocaust denial conspiracies and other anti-Semitic hate, has a lingering, if not growing presence across social media. He has followers subtly spreading his ideology on sites like Instagram, but now Elon Musk and Twitter has done the overt racist, homophobe, and anti-Semite a solid by giving him back his account.
'Why me? Why now?': 8 Months Pregnant Woman Says Google Laid Her Off
Google employee Katherine Wong was set to go on maternity leave — then, she got the email.
Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android setting that could save you on vacation
THE cleverest hack for vacationing Android users has been discovered by the internet. One smartphone tweak has given travelers an effortless save. Next time you're in a linguistically unfamiliar place, you can use your Android camera to translate foreign text in real-time, Android.com said. Google's Translate app can decipher more...
Google founders return as ChatGPT threatens Search business
Google is in panic mode after the emergence of the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) tool that gives us a look at what the feature of the internet might be. The chatbot went viral late last year for its ability to answer questions. Google downplayed the ChatGPT threat to its Search business, though it also answers all sorts of questions online without forcing the user to hunt through search results. But reports that followed revealed that ChatGPT is forcing Google to change its strategy.
Gizmodo
Twitter Stopped Paying Rent at Its San Francisco and London Headquarters, Lawsuits Allege
It’s no secret that Twitter has fallen on hard times. And things aren’t quite looking up for Elon Musk’s most recent acquisition. The company is facing two fresh lawsuits from different landlords, adding onto a plethora of existing legal trouble. The United Kingdom’s Crown Estate is suing...
