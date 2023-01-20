Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Wyoming laws seek to kill net metering and EVs
Legislators in the State of Wyoming have introduced two laws against clean energy, with a stated purpose to protect the state’s fossil fuel based revenue. The first law, SJ0004, lists reasons to avoid the “misadventure of electric vehicles”. For example, one passage notes that the “vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state.” The legislation also claims that EV batteries are not easily recycled, and would require the development of new waste management techniques. Additionally, the document states that the vehicles contained limited “critical minerals” (rare earths) that put the nation at risk.
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed
A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sec Of State Chuck Gray Actively Lobbying Legislature; Rep Calls It ‘Uncouth” & “Unstately”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About three weeks into his first term, Secretary of State Chuck Gray has taken a markedly different approach to giving input on legislation than his predecessor Ed Buchanan. Gray has actively lobbied for and against certain bills, even taking political stances...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shooting The Breeze: Legislative Update With Cat And Rod
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists. Rod Miller: Since we had our last chin wag, Cat, The Wyoming Legislature has had a couple of weeks to go about our business. It’s still early in the game, well before halftime, but I think we can see some trends developing, and we can draw some early conclusions.
Douglas Budget
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
Douglas Budget
Three abortion bills hit the docket
Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and...
orangeandbluepress.com
Savings, Tax Relief Will Be Republicans’ Top Priority in The 67th General Session
Last week, during the 67th General Session of the Wyoming State Legislature, begins with an effort on behalf of the residents of Wyoming to prioritize savings and tax relief. Wyoming Legislature Leaders Outlined Top Priorities. On Monday, Wyoming Senate President Ogden Driskill and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers both...
Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales
The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming 211 points those in need in the right direction
Wyoming 211 provides residents with information, referrals and support regarding health and social services in partnership with communities. The idea behind 211 is simple: to create an easy to remember number that can provide help and information to those in crisis outside of the emergency calls taken by 911. Director...
publicnewsservice.org
Wyoming Legislature Tackles Election Integrity
Election integrity has emerged as a top concern for Wyoming lawmakers gathered in Cheyenne, but it remains unclear what priorities will emerge from the new Legislature. Jenn Lowe, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, pointed to House Bill 55, which aimed to make elections more fair by shuffling up the order in which candidates appear on the general ballot. The bill cleared committee but died late last week in the House, ensuring majority-party candidates will continue to get top billing.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Prohibit Former Legislators From Immediately Becoming Lobbyists With 2-Year Wait Period
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that would prevent former state lawmakers from serving as lobbyists within two years after leaving elected office. “It’s just bad optics to be legislating for a group immediately after representing the people,” said Rep....
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Getting roped in by Wyoming
We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Pulls Trust-Fund Support For Suicide Call Centers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives passed an amendment Friday that moves all the proposed funding for suicide helpline services based in Wyoming to a non-permanent source. Lawmakers made the change to House Bill 65, which proposed establishing 988 suicide prevention call...
bigfoot99.com
State lawmakers advance bill that would criminalize some Covid-era rules
A bill that would prevent employers and others from discriminating against anyone over their Covid-19 vaccine status narrowly passed the House Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee. House Bill 66 passed on a 5-4 vote Friday with a do-pass recommendation. The legislation criminalizes Covid-era rules that required vaccinations, face coverings...
cowboystatedaily.com
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
cowboystatedaily.com
No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
Comments / 1