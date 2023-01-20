New year, new ‘do. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber showed off her new bob cut to her more than 11 million TikTok followers. “oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the video, which has been liked more than 286,000 times. The clip begins with the model, 26, showing off her blue sneakers and then panning the camera to her backyard. She then flips the video, showing off her new blunt bob as she rocks a pair of shades and a black leather University of Miami jacket. Bieber’s big chop prompted fans to share how influential her style was in the comments section of her post. “Hailey...

3 DAYS AGO