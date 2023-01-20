ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Bengals overpower Bills, 27-10, move into AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs

ORCHARD, PARK, New York — Amidst the snow and noise at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon was Joe Burrow. In perhaps his best playoff performance, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback proved once again that he’s everything they’d dreamed he’d become: Calm in the face of of pressure, strong in the elements of January with an unflinching demeanor that’s contagious.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals 27-10 AFC Divisional round win vs. the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
‘He’s a killer’: Bengals QB Joe Burrow braves cold elements in divisional playoff win over Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, New York - No stage is too big or too cold for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Sunday’s road divisional playoff matchup against Buffalo provided another chilly challenge for Burrow and his offense. Playing in one of the toughest venues in the NFL, the Bengals had to figure out how to outduel the Buffalo Bills in snowy conditions that were visible on the Highmark Stadium turf.
BetMGM Ohio brings $1,000 first bet offer to new players this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re itching for action on the NBA or college hoops or patiently await Sunday’s conference championship games, new BetMGM Ohio...
‘Make sure y’all get that refund’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills

