A long-awaited brewery announces its opening in Bellingham, serving beer and tamales

El Sueñito Brewing Company has been teasing the opening of its brand-new brewery and tamale shop in Bellingham, and the wait is finally over.

El Sueñito Brewing Company and Frelard Tamales will open on Friday, Feb. 17, in the Sunnyland neighborhood at 1926 Humboldt St., according to the brewery’s website.

The grand opening event will run throughout the weekend Feb. 17-19 and will have music and raffles as well as food and drinks.

Guests can enjoy half-pound tamales with a variety of fillings , such as chorizo and cheese, sweet corn, fajita veggies, salsa verde chicken and salsa roja pork from Frelard Tamales.

The brewery will also be serving its beer, along with a selection of ciders, cocktails and margaritas.

The new restaurant picked its name, El Sueñito, from its Spanish meaning “the little dream.”

“Our brewery came from a little dream. Hence the name: El Sueñito. But, we are not your average brewery. We are a constellation of distinct passions. Our brewery combines all the things we love from our Mexican heritage, the Pacific Northwest, and, best of all, beer,” El Sueñito’s website states.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 17-19 for the event, and is open to all ages and allows dogs in the patio area.