Butler County, PA

Harmony man accused of stealing tools from Lowe's, returning them for in-store credit

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Butler County man accused of stealing tools from multiple Lowe's locations 00:28

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a Harmony man ran a scheme where he stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Lowe's stores then returned the stolen items for in-store credit.

Troopers said they uncovered the retail theft fraud scheme when they were searching a pickup truck involved with another theft from a Jefferson Township home. While searching, police said they found several thousand dollars worth of tools.

According to police, 23-year-old Jacob Ruth stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's stores and later returned the stolen items for in-store credit. He then used gift cards to purchase expensive tools, police said.

Investigators found evidence of Ruth stealing and returning merchandise at five Lowe's locations in Butler and Allegheny counties.

Ruth was initially arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry, cash and other valuables from a home. Another victim told police Ruth had stolen a chainsaw from his garage, and police said Ruth tried to sell the stolen chainsaw to a plainclothes officer.

He's facing charges of theft.

Comments / 3

Pittsburgh, PA
