New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth

It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco, and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls, and decadent desserts daily.
DARTMOUTH, MA
New Bedford May Get New $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge

NEW BEDFORD — The city of New Bedford has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a new $21 million pedestrian bridge over Rt. 18. Mayor Jon Mitchell announced the agreement in a release Tuesday, noting that the cost of constructing the proposed bridge would come entirely from MBTA coffers.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
City Seeking Snow Shovel Volunteers

It has thus far been a quiet winter in Fall River with no significant snow storms to date. That has not stopped the city from continuing to seek volunteers who can help shovel out residents if the need should arise. Those willing to lend a hand can contact the Mayor’s...
FALL RIVER, MA
Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer

(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging

With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
