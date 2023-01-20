Read full article on original website
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Remembering New Bedford’s Hibernia Irish Pub as the Hot Spot of Downtown
It amazes me how fast my twenties came and went. I spent most of it hanging out at bars downtown in New Bedford with friends and acquaintances, back when hangovers weren't so harsh in the morning. Recovery time isn't the same these days. For years, the reigning bars and nightclubs...
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco, and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls, and decadent desserts daily.
New Bedford May Get New $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge
NEW BEDFORD — The city of New Bedford has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a new $21 million pedestrian bridge over Rt. 18. Mayor Jon Mitchell announced the agreement in a release Tuesday, noting that the cost of constructing the proposed bridge would come entirely from MBTA coffers.
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
Animal Rescue League takes in nearly 70 cats and kittens from overcrowding situations
BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League of Boston has taken in 70 cats and kittens that were rescued from two overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, a shelter spokesman said Tuesday. The animals are being cared for at the ARL’s Boston and Brewster locations, said Mike DeFina, spokesman...
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Fall River Residents Injured After Jumping Out of Window to Escape Fire
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River residents are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford for injuries they sustained when their single family home caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post from IAFF L-1314, the Fall River firefighters union, fire crews were called to flames...
Here’s How to Help Walt’s Mobile Closet Collect Purses for Underserved Women
A Mattapoisett-based charity group is starting off the new year by helping under-served women on the SouthCoast. Walt’s Mobile Closet has organized “Walt’s Essential Purse Project” and needs the community’s help to make their first purse drive a success. Walt’s Mobile Closet. Walt’s Mobile...
Popular Somerset Catering Company is Expanding to New Spot on GAR Highway
When one door closes, another one opens. After noticing a sought-after seafood spot in Somerset had closed, the owner of a popular catering business decided to capitalize and make it his permanent home. Eric Thomas is thrilled to bring Bearded Chicken to even more people on the SouthCoast, expand his...
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
2 hospitalized after Fall River house fire
Fall River District Fire Chief Matt Johnson said the couple was fast asleep when the fire broke out inside their Ray Street home.
New Bedford City Officials Weigh In on Ash Street Jail Closing Plan
A week ago, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux made a bombshell announcement on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has a plan to close New Bedford's controversial Ash Street Jail and relocate the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility, which is located on the BCSO main campus in Dartmouth. In...
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
New Bedford Fire Department Steps Up in Big Way for Firefighter’s Son
An Acushnet couple is coping with devastating news surrounding their 7-year-old son and a diagnosis they never saw coming. After a few hospital trips in December, Taylor and Danielle Guillemette discovered on January 12th that their son, Porter, has an aggressive brain tumor. When Taylor’s friends from the New Bedford...
City Seeking Snow Shovel Volunteers
It has thus far been a quiet winter in Fall River with no significant snow storms to date. That has not stopped the city from continuing to seek volunteers who can help shovel out residents if the need should arise. Those willing to lend a hand can contact the Mayor’s...
Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer
(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
Cat who survived mystery illness finds forever home
It only took a few days for a 6-month-old Munchkin cat who survived a mystery illness to find her forever home.
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
MBTA Agrees to Build $21M New Bedford Pedestrian Bridge
A win for New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, as the city has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to build a $21 million pedestrian bridge. The new pedestrian bridge would create access to the new downtown inter-city rail station at the Whale's Tooth parking lot. The...
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging
With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
