Rhode Island Department of State launches Address Confidentiality Program
PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced the launch of Rhode Island’s Address Confidentiality Program, a mail-forwarding program designed to protect the home addresses of victims of domestic violence. “I am proud to launch the Address Confidentiality Program and offer these critical supports to...
Flood Watch issued for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rhode Island and southeastern portions of Massachusetts, effective from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The watch is due to the potential for flooding caused by a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt. Residents in the affected areas should be aware...
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and the Islands
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Newport County, Rhode Island and surrounding areas. The advisory is in effect from 9 PM on Wednesday, January 26th to 9 AM EST on Thursday, January 27th. During this time, residents can expect south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures. “With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
Valerie June partners with Newport Festivals Foundation to donate instruments and books to music programs in Tennessee and Mississippi
Valerie June, a Grammy-nominated musician from Tennessee, has partnered with Newport Festivals Foundation, the organization behind the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, Third Man Books, and Gibson, to donate instruments and books to music programs in Tennessee and Mississippi. On January 29, 30, and 31, Valerie and illustrator Marcela Avelar...
As Tax Filing season kicks off today, Senator Reed highlights free tax prep assistance for Rhode Islanders
Today is the first day of the 2023 tax filing season, and U.S. Senator Jack Reed is highlighting a number of free resources available to help Rhode Islanders file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and take advantage of available tax credits to save money this year. According to the...
