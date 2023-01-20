ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Department of State launches Address Confidentiality Program

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced the launch of Rhode Island’s Address Confidentiality Program, a mail-forwarding program designed to protect the home addresses of victims of domestic violence. “I am proud to launch the Address Confidentiality Program and offer these critical supports to...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Flood Watch issued for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rhode Island and southeastern portions of Massachusetts, effective from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The watch is due to the potential for flooding caused by a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt. Residents in the affected areas should be aware...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures. “With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Valerie June partners with Newport Festivals Foundation to donate instruments and books to music programs in Tennessee and Mississippi

Valerie June, a Grammy-nominated musician from Tennessee, has partnered with Newport Festivals Foundation, the organization behind the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, Third Man Books, and Gibson, to donate instruments and books to music programs in Tennessee and Mississippi. On January 29, 30, and 31, Valerie and illustrator Marcela Avelar...
TENNESSEE STATE

