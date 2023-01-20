ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt & George Clooney: The ‘Oceans’ Costars Reunite To Film ‘Wolves’ In NYC: Photos

The boys are back! Ocean’s Eleven‘s dynamic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, were spotted filming their upcoming Apple thriller, Wolves, in New York City on Jan. 24. While on the set of the new project, Brad rocked a pair of grey dress pants, a grey sweater, and a white button-up shirt complete with a leather jacket. George, for his part, looked dapper in dark dress pants, and a black turtleneck. He even twinned with his pal in a black leather jacket!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FUN 107

Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?

Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
FUN 107

Why Does Everyone Suddenly Hate Mindy Kaling?

Mindy Kaling has become quite the polarizing figure as of late. The Emmy-nominated star, writer and producer of The Office has received a flurry of backlash online lately, and it seems her bungled adaptation of the Scooby-Doo gang for HBO Max cartoon Velma is just the tip of the controversy iceberg.
FUN 107

Dakota Johnson Just Burned Armie Hammer With This Cannibalism Joke

Dakota Johnson is earning a reputation for her often hilarious honesty and dry sense of humor (hello, bowl of limes). Her shocking joke about Armie Hammer, which she dropped on stage at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, is just the latest example. Johnson was on stage during the Opening Night:...
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy