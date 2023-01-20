Read full article on original website
KTLO
2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee
Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
KTLO
Man gets stuck in river then arrested for domestic battery
A Stone County man has been arrested after allegedly shouting obscenities at a woman and hitting her in the face with a towel while on the river. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Calvin Crutchfield has been charged with third degree domestic battering after he became drunk on the river and started hitting the woman he was with.
Kait 8
Fulton County man dies following prison fight
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
KTLO
Lakeview man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; habitual offender
A habitual offender from Lakeview has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was doing a routine patrol in the area of Arkansas Highway 5 North when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. When the deputy turned around to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Timberlane Road traveling towards Cannie Baker Road. The deputy advised dispatch of a vehicle attempting to evade a traffic stop.
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
KTLO
Stone Co. man facing additional charges after assaulting officers
A Stone County man is facing additional charges after assaulting detention officers attempting to have him change into jail issued attire. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Lee Davis was booked into the Stone County Detention Center Jan. 4 for three felony counts of terroristic threatening, after he began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
KTLO
West Plains man faces second degree murder charges
A West Plains man has been arrested after accusations of killing his father. According to KYTV, 34-year-old Christopher Greenough faces second-degree murder charges in the death of his father. Investigators responded to a residence on January 11 for a report of an injured man. Upon arrival, officers found Greenough’s father in a chair bleeding, with two puncture wounds on his head. He was transported to a West Plains hospital where he died from his injuries.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man now facing federal charges for large amount of illegal drugs
A parolee was arrested in Baxter County after being caught with a large amount of illegal drugs, including almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of marijuana, has now been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on the same basic charges. The federal grand jury indictment was served on...
KTLO
Barbara J. Zaporowski, 76, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Barbara J. Zaporowski of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Barbara Zaporowski died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
UPDATE: MHPS special meeting moved to Dunbar Auditorium
The location of the special meeting held by the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education on Monday evening at 6 has been moved from the high school cafeteria to Dunbar Auditorium. The start time has not change.
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
KTLO
Streets in Mountain Home ready for winter weather
With a winter storm approaching the Twin Lakes area, KTLO’s Heather Loftis spoke with Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams to discuss how the city’s roads are prepared.
KTLO
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
KTLO
Local business owner arrested for theft; not providing services
A local business owner has been charged with a felony count of theft of property over $25,000 for taking funds for work and not providing services. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report at the beginning of December from a homeowner where stated they had been a victim of theft.
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
KTLO
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
KTLO
MHPS to hold special meeting to revisit millage measure
On Monday, January 30, the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the potential of placing another millage increase measure on the ballot in 2023. The millage would go towards addressing the facility needs at the high school. Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
