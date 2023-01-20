ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armagh, PA

wccsradio.com

UPDATED: TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED THIS MORNING

Indiana County first responders were busy this morning with two vehicle accidents reported a little over an hour apart. The first was at 6:33 AM with a vehicle accident on Route 422 West in Shelocta Borough. Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, State Police and Citizens ambulance were dispatched to the scene of the crash. Fire officials said that the crash was a chain reaction-style crash with a tri-axle truck rear-ending a second vehicle, which pushed it into a third vehicle and then a fourth. One person had reported minor injuries and they were taken to IRMC for treatment. Traffic on Route 422 West was affected for about an hour.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED TUESDAY MORNING

INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CAR FIRE, DOWNED LINES IN SEPARATE CALLS

Indiana County’s first responders once again were up early as they had to deal with a car fire in Washington Township. The fire was reported at 1:20 this morning along Five Points Road. Creekside and Plumville fire departments were dispatched to the scene at that time. No details are available as of yet.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County road reopened after crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

One Person Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Collision on Route 119

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer versus pickup collision on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 119, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update

Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Flees Scene of Interstate 80 Collision

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a January 20 hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 East in Limestone Township. Police said the accident happened around 7:34 p.m. near mile marker 68.8 when 30-year-old Sameen Mian, of Montville, NJ, lost control of his 2012 BMW X3.
CLARION, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
SALTSBURG, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old killed in Butler County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash

Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 on Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident occurred on Saturday, January 21, around 6:53 a.m. as a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on State Route 28 when the operator–63-year-old Andrew J. Sheffer, of New Bethlehem–lost control of it.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
wtae.com

Investigation: Judge behind wheel of car that hit 13-year-old girl

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly two months after a Mars Area Middle School student was struck by a car outside the school, she continues to recover at a rehab facility. Action News Investigates has learned a magistrate judge was driving the car that hit 13-year-old Paige Lauten. District Judge...
MARS, PA
wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE

State police say a Marion Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 286 in Glen Campbell Borough. Police say 69-year-old Dennis Richards was distracted and looked down at the passenger side floorboard of his minivan. The vehicle drifted off the road and struck the guiderail, where it caught fire.
MARION CENTER, PA

