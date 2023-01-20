Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Learn how to understand Gen Z slang
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) If you struggle communicating with your teenager, this is for you. Natalie DeGering joined us on the show to enlighten the older crowd on some Gen Z language, so the confusion stops here. Here are some terms that can help you translate what they are saying.
BYU Newsnet
BYUSA 2023-24 election candidates begin their campaigns
Six candidates have begun their campaigns for 2023-24 BYUSA elections taking place in early March. Running together in pairs are Savanna Shiman and Claire Johnson, Fritz Morlant and Gabe Abello and Lexie Awerkamp and Seth Allred. Savannah Shiman and Claire Johnson. Shiman and Johnson both have multiple years of experience...
BYU Newsnet
All that jazz: BYU library unveils new Roaring ’20s exhibit
BYU students who may have heard the faint strains of a jazz band in the atrium of the Harold B. Lee Library have already had a small taste of the library’s new exhibit: The Roar of the ’20s in Utah County. The multimedia exhibit, set to run until...
BYU Newsnet
Sundance artists discuss avoiding burnout in their careers
TA Sundance film festival seminar on Jan. 21 featured three filmmakers discussing how they avoid burnout and encourage their creativity. The seminar, held in Park City, Utah, featured Jonathan Majors, Ruth Reichl and Adrian Tomine and was led by Tricia Hersey. A competitive culture. Tomine, a cartoonist that submits his...
Multi-Sport Athlete Kevin Doe Talks BYU Official Visit
Kevin Doe is a dual-sport athlete from East High School in Salt Lake City
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU to offer first US university class on Azerbaijani, BYU study shows Antarctic icebergs still exist where 18th century sailors recorded them
Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim visited BYU to recognize it as the first U.S. university to offer a course on Azerbaijani. The course, Azerbaijani 101, will be offered by BYU student Andrew Bonney, who served his mission in Armenia, the neighboring country to Azerbaijan. Ambassador Ibrahim also announced that they will also offer several scholarships for students who wish to travel to Azerbaijan to study as a gift to the university.
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
Provo emergency shelter program links homeless population to crucial services
Provo's Emergency Voucher Program has a message to those experiencing homelessness this winter: Come in out of the cold.
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
dailyutahchronicle.com
University of Utah Terminates Kappa Sigma for a Year
The University of Utah has terminated its recognition of the Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter for one year. The administration came to the decision after the chapter hosted philanthropy events during a probationary period and deemed it necessary to no longer recognize Kappa Sigma as an affiliate of the U. Associate...
BYU Newsnet
Eight-minute scoring drought for BYU women’s basketball results in 69-59 loss to Santa Clara
BYU women’s basketball snapped its seven-game winning streak in a 69-59 loss to Santa Clara Saturday. “Credit to Santa Clara, they came in here, did their job and played really well together. They’re a hard guard,” BYU head coach Amber Whiting said. “We need to learn from this loss and go back to work on Monday.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Sundance Film evacuated after viewers reported feeling sick
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated during the Sundance Film Festival screening of "Birth/Rebirth" after some viewers reported feeling sick.
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s volleyball continues win streak in sweep over Farleigh Dickinson
The energy of all 4,125 people at the Smith Fieldhouse could be felt during BYU’s notable 3-0 match sweep against Farleigh Dickinson Saturday night. The currently undefeated Cougars took their fourth win this season against the young FDU team after a block-heavy win against the same team the night before.
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
Michigan Daily
Sundance 2023: ‘Run Rabbit Run’ is haunted by its own imagination
The Michigan Daily film writers love to watch and discuss films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After two years attending the festival only online, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through snow and taken planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premieres of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
‘It was just shock and disbelief’: After 15 years, BYU grad makes it on ‘Jeopardy!’
What day did Suzanne Zgraggen compete on “Jeopardy!”? What was the Final Jeopardy question on Jan. 10, 2023? Who is Suzanne Zgraggen on “Jeopardy!”? Suzanne Zgraggen, a BYU grad and Hogle Zoo employee, recently competed on “Jeopardy!”
