Provo, UT

ABC 4

Learn how to understand Gen Z slang

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) If you struggle communicating with your teenager, this is for you. Natalie DeGering joined us on the show to enlighten the older crowd on some Gen Z language, so the confusion stops here. Here are some terms that can help you translate what they are saying.
BYU Newsnet

BYUSA 2023-24 election candidates begin their campaigns

Six candidates have begun their campaigns for 2023-24 BYUSA elections taking place in early March. Running together in pairs are Savanna Shiman and Claire Johnson, Fritz Morlant and Gabe Abello and Lexie Awerkamp and Seth Allred. Savannah Shiman and Claire Johnson. Shiman and Johnson both have multiple years of experience...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

All that jazz: BYU library unveils new Roaring ’20s exhibit

BYU students who may have heard the faint strains of a jazz band in the atrium of the Harold B. Lee Library have already had a small taste of the library’s new exhibit: The Roar of the ’20s in Utah County. The multimedia exhibit, set to run until...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Sundance artists discuss avoiding burnout in their careers

TA Sundance film festival seminar on Jan. 21 featured three filmmakers discussing how they avoid burnout and encourage their creativity. The seminar, held in Park City, Utah, featured Jonathan Majors, Ruth Reichl and Adrian Tomine and was led by Tricia Hersey. A competitive culture. Tomine, a cartoonist that submits his...
PARK CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Eye on the Y: BYU to offer first US university class on Azerbaijani, BYU study shows Antarctic icebergs still exist where 18th century sailors recorded them

Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim visited BYU to recognize it as the first U.S. university to offer a course on Azerbaijani. The course, Azerbaijani 101, will be offered by BYU student Andrew Bonney, who served his mission in Armenia, the neighboring country to Azerbaijan. Ambassador Ibrahim also announced that they will also offer several scholarships for students who wish to travel to Azerbaijan to study as a gift to the university.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

University of Utah Terminates Kappa Sigma for a Year

The University of Utah has terminated its recognition of the Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter for one year. The administration came to the decision after the chapter hosted philanthropy events during a probationary period and deemed it necessary to no longer recognize Kappa Sigma as an affiliate of the U. Associate...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU men’s volleyball continues win streak in sweep over Farleigh Dickinson

The energy of all 4,125 people at the Smith Fieldhouse could be felt during BYU’s notable 3-0 match sweep against Farleigh Dickinson Saturday night. The currently undefeated Cougars took their fourth win this season against the young FDU team after a block-heavy win against the same team the night before.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
Michigan Daily

Sundance 2023: ‘Run Rabbit Run’ is haunted by its own imagination

The Michigan Daily film writers love to watch and discuss films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After two years attending the festival only online, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through snow and taken planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premieres of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
PARK CITY, UT

