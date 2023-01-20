Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man sentenced to life in girlfriend's murder
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend in 2020. Police say James Grilli ran over Erika Belcourt in the parking lot of the Walnut Hill Apartments after the two had gotten into an argument. Investigators said the two had...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket officer testifies he intended 'fatherly chat' with teen he's accused of shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The prosecution and the defense have rested in the trial of a suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teen driver. Officer Daniel Dolan, who served 10 years in the Marine Corps and six years with Pawtucket police, took the stand in his own trial Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Family of DUI crash victim addresses defendant in court
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A South Kingstown family continued their search for justice, nearly three years after their loved one was killed by a drunken driver. Family and friends of Alan Albergaria packed a Wakefield courtroom Monday for the emotional hearing and sentencing of Cara Kenyon. Kenyon pleaded...
Turnto10.com
Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84
The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
Turnto10.com
Coventry police arrest 3 accused of going shopping with counterfeit money
Three men are accused of going shopping with fake money last Friday. Coventry police were called to the plaza on Centre of New England Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of counterfeit bills being passed between a group of people at Walmart. Two men apparently got into a...
Turnto10.com
Man arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Crews responded to a home on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they located a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln crash leaves one person dead
(WJAR) — A two-crash in Lincoln left one driver dead and a second driver hospitalized. Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan told NBC 10 crews on the scene the accident occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of Railroad Street and Old River Road. Sullivan said a total of two people...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls woman killed in crash on I-95 north in West Warwick
A Central Falls woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in West Warwick early Monday morning. Rhode Island State Police said crews were called at about 1:40 a.m. to the area of Exit 24A/Route 2 for a single-car crash. The driver, 25-year-old Beatrice Batista, was pronounced dead...
Turnto10.com
Fairhaven man killed in two-vehicle crash
(WJAR) — A 59-year-old man died following a crash in Fairhaven on Sunday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. The Fairhaven Police Department responded around 7:10 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Hedge Street. Investigators say a red Chevrolet...
Turnto10.com
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe, police say
(WJAR) — Attleboro police say they have located a 13-year-old boy previously reported missing. He was found safe, according to police. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Three men indicted in Wrentham Gucci outlet store burglary
(WJAR) — A federal grand jury in Boston indicted three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from the Gucci outlet store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. The office of United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28, Ronald Patterson, 32,...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford holds preliminary special election for open Ward 3 seat
(WJAR) — New Bedford voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for a preliminary special election to fill an open seat in Ward 3. Tuesday’s contest will sort out who will go on to Special Election in February. Seven candidates are looking to fill the seat left...
Turnto10.com
Westport firefighters help woman deliver baby in rescue vehicle
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport firefighters helped a woman deliver a baby on Saturday afternoon. The department got a call about a woman in active labor and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but ended up helping her give birth to a baby boy in the back of Rescue 1.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer
(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth cashes in on shopping cart fines
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — The town of Dartmouth is fed up with seeing abandoned shopping carts all over, so it is doing something about it. “We tried to fix this for many years, primarily along Route 6,” said Town Administrator Shawn MacInnes. “We tried to work with the businesses to get them to be more prudent about collecting the carts, but it wasn’t that effective over the years.”
Turnto10.com
Charlestown woman helps others heal with memorial rock garden for dogs
A Charlestown woman who lost her four-legged best friend has used her grief to help other pet owners heal. Four years ago, Kris Gough lost her dog, Zoey. "She was 17. I had her for a really long time, since she was a puppy," said Gough. “This week is four years she’s been gone."
Turnto10.com
Construction of $21 million pedestrian bridge in New Bedford to begin this summer
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Construction of a $21 million pedestrian bridge in New Bedford is expected to begin this summer. The bridge will go over John F. Kennedy Boulevard and connect to the downtown rail station. “New Bedford deserves public amenities and spaces that are both functional and...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lawmakers show solidarity with Missouri counterparts over dress code
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly-elected Rhode Island lawmaker is standing in solidarity with female legislators in Missouri, in the wake a controversial dress code requirement adopted. "I just thought it was ridiculous, quite frankly," said State Rep. Jennifer Boylan, who's in her first term representing parts of Barrington...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens, connects region to major hubs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is officially open. It will serve as a bus station and commuter rail stop for RIPTA and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The first train left the station Monday morning at about 4:20 a.m., giving people a new stop for...
Turnto10.com
Monday's flurries bring slick roads, traffic backups and mixed feelings
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The snow in Southern New England has mostly stopped as cold temperatures set in Monday night, with those on the road expressing mixed feelings about the storm. Monday morning's rain turned into afternoon flurries, causing slippery roads and traffic backups across the region. In Warwick,...
