Exeter, RI

Turnto10.com

Pawtucket man sentenced to life in girlfriend's murder

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend in 2020. Police say James Grilli ran over Erika Belcourt in the parking lot of the Walnut Hill Apartments after the two had gotten into an argument. Investigators said the two had...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Family of DUI crash victim addresses defendant in court

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A South Kingstown family continued their search for justice, nearly three years after their loved one was killed by a drunken driver. Family and friends of Alan Albergaria packed a Wakefield courtroom Monday for the emotional hearing and sentencing of Cara Kenyon. Kenyon pleaded...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84

The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Man arrested in Fall River shooting

Fall River Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Crews responded to a home on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they located a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Lincoln crash leaves one person dead

(WJAR) — A two-crash in Lincoln left one driver dead and a second driver hospitalized. Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan told NBC 10 crews on the scene the accident occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of Railroad Street and Old River Road. Sullivan said a total of two people...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Central Falls woman killed in crash on I-95 north in West Warwick

A Central Falls woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in West Warwick early Monday morning. Rhode Island State Police said crews were called at about 1:40 a.m. to the area of Exit 24A/Route 2 for a single-car crash. The driver, 25-year-old Beatrice Batista, was pronounced dead...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Fairhaven man killed in two-vehicle crash

(WJAR) — A 59-year-old man died following a crash in Fairhaven on Sunday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. The Fairhaven Police Department responded around 7:10 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Hedge Street. Investigators say a red Chevrolet...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Turnto10.com

Three men indicted in Wrentham Gucci outlet store burglary

(WJAR) — A federal grand jury in Boston indicted three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from the Gucci outlet store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. The office of United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28, Ronald Patterson, 32,...
WRENTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Westport firefighters help woman deliver baby in rescue vehicle

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport firefighters helped a woman deliver a baby on Saturday afternoon. The department got a call about a woman in active labor and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but ended up helping her give birth to a baby boy in the back of Rescue 1.
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer

(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth cashes in on shopping cart fines

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — The town of Dartmouth is fed up with seeing abandoned shopping carts all over, so it is doing something about it. “We tried to fix this for many years, primarily along Route 6,” said Town Administrator Shawn MacInnes. “We tried to work with the businesses to get them to be more prudent about collecting the carts, but it wasn’t that effective over the years.”
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Monday's flurries bring slick roads, traffic backups and mixed feelings

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The snow in Southern New England has mostly stopped as cold temperatures set in Monday night, with those on the road expressing mixed feelings about the storm. Monday morning's rain turned into afternoon flurries, causing slippery roads and traffic backups across the region. In Warwick,...
JOHNSTON, RI

