DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — The town of Dartmouth is fed up with seeing abandoned shopping carts all over, so it is doing something about it. “We tried to fix this for many years, primarily along Route 6,” said Town Administrator Shawn MacInnes. “We tried to work with the businesses to get them to be more prudent about collecting the carts, but it wasn’t that effective over the years.”

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO