KYTV
Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group a federal grand jury indicted for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
koamnewsnow.com
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
KYTV
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on Friday morning in Springfield. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Texas, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, Texas, died in the crash. Police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven...
KYTV
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station. According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway and W. Elfindale around 12:30 a.m. The person shot is in the hospital with serious...
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
KYTV
What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one ever wants to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but unfortunately, it happens. Hit-and-run crashes happen regularly; someone hits your car, home, or business, then takes off, trying to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. If you find yourself in this situation, officers say, you should take these steps to help with the investigation process.
Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
KYTV
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
KYTV
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly wrong-way crash on James River Freeway in Springfield early morning on Jan. 20 killed three people and injured many more. A driver who called 911 about the wrong-way driver, Lamech Alexander, was almost in the middle of the crash. It started when someone called...
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
Heavy snow to hit the area Tuesday night. Heavy snow to hit the area Tuesday night. People in Springfield and parts south are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading this way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow.
KYTV
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
SGF man, 18, charged with felony robbery after NYE theft of alcohol, cigarettes
Braxton Eugene Vanthournout, 18, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 18 and formally charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary.
KYTV
Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire; district asking for donations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed the home of a volunteer fire captain and his family over the weekend. According to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District, the home belonged to Volunteer Captain Dylan Foster and his family. Dylan and his wife have two boys ages 13 and 8, and a girl, age five.
933kwto.com
Early School Dismissals and Other Closures for Tuesday, January 24
With an impending winter storm warning set to hit southwest Missouri later today, several school districts and government buildings are closing their doors early on Tuesday. This story will be updated periodically as more closures and cancellations come in. A complete list of closures can be found below:. Alpena- 2:00...
KYTV
Aurora-Marionville police officer delivers baby
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - When Corporal Levi Neely with the Aurora-Marionville police department went to work on Sunday, he couldn’t have imagined what would come next. The officer responded to a call that a woman had gone into labor. When Neely got there, he stepped outside to wait for EMS, and that’s when the father ran outside.
Road crews prepare for heavy amounts of snow in Branson and northwest Arkansas
BRANSON, Mo. — People in Branson and further south in northwest Arkansas are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading their way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow. “Depending on the forecast, we’re hearing anywhere from […]
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
KYTV
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
KYTV
Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
