ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Goodwill of East Texas discusses Youth Works Academy

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqT8q_0kLhx0gZ00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Brenda Hampton, mission services manager for Goodwill of East Texas, visited East Texas live on Friday to discuss their Youth Works Academy.

Junior League of Tyler’s ‘Girl Power’ summit this weekend to feature Olympic swimmer Natalie Hinds

The Youth Works Academy is a program that allows youths and young adults to receive work training that can help then gain employment.

“We put people to work! Goodwill Industries of East Texas staff has highly qualified staff to provide skills training and vocational opportunities to persons with barriers to employment,” the nonprofit said.

For more information visit Goodwill of East Texas online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kLhx0gZ00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine receives $75,000 grant

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine received a $75,000 grant from Preservation Texas, to restore the historic building.  The congregation was built in 1921. “2015 Mount Vernon was listed on the most endangered list through preservation Texas,” said Tabitha Enge, the project manager for the restoration of the historic Mount Vernon A.M.E. […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Skeeter Boats facility to expand in former Haliburton site

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — More jobs could be on the way to East Texas with a major expansion of Skeeter Boats in the works, which could put a major property back on the tax rolls, the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation said. Kilgore EDC is entering a purchase agreement and economic development performance agreement supporting Skeeter […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard VFD gifted drying rack to decontaminate firefighting gear

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Volunteer Fire Department was gifted a drying rack for their firefighting gear thanks to generous donations from Lowe’s and Home Depot. The drying rack will aid the firefighters in protecting their health on the job. Bullard VFD said the rack decontaminates the clothing from toxic chemicals and substances like […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill beats Center 64-57 in district rematch

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We had a monster matchup at Bulldog Gymnasium in Tyler, as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs hosted Center in a district rematch. The Roughriders beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season, but on Tuesday, Chapel Hill returned the favor, beating Center 64-57. Chapel Hill will now get ready to head to Longview […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler’s urban forestry division celebrated Arbor Day by planting 120 trees at Fun Forest Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. “Event’s like today, Arbor Day, are incredibly important, especially if you look over the past two years. The City of Tyler has lost thousands […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Women’s Fund awards nearly $370k to East Texas nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Women’s Fund of Smith County awarded seven grants to seven East Texas nonprofit organizations totaling $369,320 during its 2023 Grants Announcement Event at Hollytree Country Club on Thursday. “As members of the Women’s Fund, we are committed to working together in order to transform our community by supporting programs that […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD finalizes design plan for new primary school

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is working hard with architects and consultants to finalize the design plan to post for bid in February. They hope to break ground in March. Superintendent, Cody Mize says he is excited for the much needed upgrades. “The bond proposal came before our voters in May of 2022 and […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cenikor Foundation is hosting their annual charity luncheon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jason and Keisha from the Cenikor Foundation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss their upcoming Well Beyond Recovery luncheon. The luncheon will be held on Jan. 24 at the Hollytree Country Club in Tyler and is a great opportunity to show support for their recovery programs. The Cenikor […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County ESD 2 hires new fire chief

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Emergency Services District 2 announced on Monday a new fire chief was hired “after an extensive search.” Fire Chief Eric Greaser assumed the role on Jan. 9, and an official swearing in ceremony will take place on Tuesday conducted by Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “I am honored […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It’s a monumental day:’ Gov. Abbott, officials attend groundbreaking of UT Tyler Medical Education Building

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at the groundbreaking of the new $308 million UT Tyler Medical Education Building on Monday, Jan. 23. Abbott spoke in a ceremony after being introduced by several other officials including UT System Chairman and former Mayor of Tyler, Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken and UT Tyler […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘No imminent danger’ at Grand Saline ISD after middle schooler allegedly threatened to bring gun, officials say

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gladewater kicks off year long sesquicentennial celebration

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater is kicking off their year long sesquicentennial celebration with a Night at the Museum on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Night at the Museum event will be held at the Gladewater Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature Caddo artifacts, railroad memorabilia, the Texana book collection and several […]
GLADEWATER, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy