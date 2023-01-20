Read full article on original website
david bell
3d ago
yeah I like to know why they just assume the woman was sleeping in a dumpster,sounds like they don't want to investigate. I'm sorry homeless people don't sleep in dumpsters around here, not with 211 and all the help available, my guess is she overdosed and one of her "friends" placed her there. Family needs to request an autopsy immediately!
Reply
6
Michael Burns
3d ago
cold hearted times we are living in..lord may your ray of grace be upon us.
Reply
8
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies of exposure to cold after fall, police say
RUPERT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead of exposure in Rupert on Saturday. Investigators said troopers were called to a home on Sykes Hollow Road around 6:21 a.m. after a witness found the woman's body in her driveway. Officials said the victim,...
WCAX
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
WCAX
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
WMUR.com
Hanover car crash leads police to $25,000 worth of drugs
Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes her and comes forward with information about her whereabouts.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
NECN
Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say
A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland woman arrested for stealing credit cards
RUTLAND — A 26-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Rutland earlier this month. On January 3, authorities say they were made aware of two credit cards being fraudulently used at Price Chopper. The victim told police that his wallet had been taken from an unlocked vehicle on...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Putney
PUTNEY — A 41-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment following a crash in Putney yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 5 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that the driver, identified as Brandon Olson, of Hinsdale,...
21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
newportdispatch.com
Springfield man charged with obstruction of justice
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man is facing 22 counts of contempt of court following an incident in Springfield. On November 17, 2022, police say they began a partnered investigation with members of the Vermont Department of Corrections. According to the report, Travis Woodbury was remanded pre-trial to the SSCC...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
WMUR.com
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
Rutland duo arrested on drug and firearm charges
Two Rutland residents were arrested on Tuesday after Rutland Police, with federal agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on Baxter Street in Rutland.
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro man arrested for theft, police looking for second suspect
VERNON — Two people were arrested in Vernon today. Authorities say they were notified of two men in a red truck, parked in front of a driveway on Stebbins Road at around 8:25 a.m. The caller told police that two men under a sedan vehicle were cutting off the...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WCAX
CVU threat leads to increased police presence
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - More police officers will be at the Champlain Valley Union High School Monday after a threat on social media. In a message to students and parents, Principal Adam Bunting says there was a “potential violent threat issued to the school over social media.”. He says...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
Comments / 6