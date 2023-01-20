Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
Related
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
billypenn.com
Who’s running for Philly mayor? Your regularly updated candidate tracker
Being leader of a major U.S. city is anything but easy. Yet difficult as it may be, Philadelphia’s top job is in high demand. The race to succeed term-limited Jim Kenney and become Philly’s 100th mayor is crowded — and started without a clear favorite. The field is full of candidates with solid experience, varied backgrounds, and a diverse array of ideas for the city’s future.
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Philadelphia teachers union backs Helen Gym for mayor
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers endorsed Helen Gym for mayor on Monday, with union President Jerry Jordan calling her an “indefatigable, indomitable, unrelenting powerhouse of boundless energy and unparalleled determination” on behalf of the city’s schools. The endorsement, attended by a few dozen teachers and union members outside the Heston Elementary School in West Philadelphia, came as no surprise. Gym, who resigned from the City Council late last year to run for...
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philidelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
billypenn.com
DeSantis critics stage big protest outside the Union League as it honors the Florida gov
Critics who describe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a racist protested Tuesday outside the Union League, which is awarding him a medal once presented to President Abraham Lincoln. Rev. Alvyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church said the Philadelphia branch of the NAACP and others feel compelled to address the...
philasun.com
1/24: PROTEST AGAINST HONORING FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AT UNION LEAGUE 12PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA (January 23-24, 2023) – Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks will join a coalition of city leaders, activists, and community members on Tuesday, January 24, in taking a stance against The Union League of Philadelphia and demanding that they do not honor Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis with the Gold Medal Award.
Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82
Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital
On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
Late Philadelphia playwright’s Broadway masterpiece comes home
The late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller has a deep history in Philadelphia, but his best-known play, “A Soldier’s Play,” has never been performed professionally in his hometown — until now.
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
billypenn.com
$400k spend for Gym; What’s the READI delay?; Another St. Joe’s merger | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. API PA backs Helen Gym for mayor, pledging $400k spend. Pa.’s statewide Asian American civil rights and advocacy organization is backing former Councilmember Helen...
Chester Students Learn There Are Many Paths to Success, Including a Path to CCRES
Thuy Yancey, Coordinator of Recruitment since 2013 at CCRES, discussed paths to success, career development, and college with a group of Chester teens enrolled in the Launch program at the Andrew Hicks, Jr. Foundation.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
Comments / 0