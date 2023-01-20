‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ’1883’ will film in this North Texas town next month

The latest chapter in the “Yellowstone” saga in Texas is that it’s filming scenes in Waxahachie next month.

Titled “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” the third spin-off production of the popular Paramount Plus drama “Yellowstone.,” stars David Oyelowo as the titular real-life lawman. The Taylor Sheridan production will follow “Reeves” as he navigates the west as the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River.

Waxahachie City Council members approved street and parking closures for the show at Tuesday’s meeting. The show will film inside the Ellis County Courthouse on Feb. 13 and 14, with preparation work starting the week before.

The city plans to close parking spaces around the courthouse to accommodate filming, along with several streets around the building. Waxahachie business owners have been notified of the closures and have planned ahead, according to the city.

North Texas has become a hot spot for filming “Yellowstone” and the show’s various spin-offs.

The flagship show filmed scenes in Venus in mid-November , just days after a Fort Worth premiere was held for season 5. The “Yellowstone” prequel show — “1883” — filmed scenes in the Fort Worth Stockyards in September 2021.

Along with filming in Waxahachie, Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker revealed that “Bass Reeves” will also film scenes in Cowtown. A talent company has already begun casting extras to be in the background of “Reeves” when filming in Fort Worth, Glen Rose and Weatherford.

It’s unknown when “Bass Reeves” will land on Paramount Plus, but Sheridan still has plenty in store to hold fans over. “Yellowstone” season 5 is currently on a mid-season break and will return sometime this summer, while another prequel show titled “1923” is midway through its first season on Paramount Plus.