ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt

By Melissa Coyne, Amanda Brennan, Bradley Zimmerman
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121tDg_0kLhw9wz00

Update 4:45 p.m.

Illinois State Police report that the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved

ISP DCI confirmed that preliminary information indicated that during the search for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, a Vermillion County Deputy located Edwards who pointed a firearm at the deputy. The deputy discharged his firearm, striking Edwards who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials stated that no officers were injured during this incident.

ISP has an active investigation into the officer-involved shooting. No additional details are being released at this time.

Shelbyville School District responds to teacher’s arrest for child porn possession

Update 3:25 p.m.

Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed Jacob Edwards has been taken into custody.

Hartshorn reported that while deputies were searching the area for Edwards, a resident on 2550 North Rd. called 911. The resident said a man was knocking on their door.

A deputy responded and encountered Edwards near the residence.

Hartshorn said Edwards pointed a gun at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The FBI has also confirmed that the fugitive was arrested and the manhunt has ended.

Danville Police investigating after 3-year-old dies

Update 1:30 p.m.

The FBI’s Springfield Office released a statement addressing the presence of Jacob Edwards in Vermilion County and revealing new information about the crimes he is wanted for.

Agents said that on Tuesday, Edwards entered the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Mich. and approached the teller with a note that demanded money. Edwards is said to have indicated that he had armed accomplices outside. He left the bank in a car, eluding law enforcement and prompting a large manhunt.

Edwards proceeded to steal a pickup truck from Lafayette, Ind. and led police on a chase across the border with Illinois into Vermilion County. He crashed the truck in Henning and fled on foot.

Police further discovered that a gun belonging to the truck’s owner was missing, and it is believed that Edwards is still in possession of this gun. He is considered armed and dangerous and likely still in the area,

Anyone who sees Edwards is advised to not approach him and call 911 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgQY6_0kLhw9wz00
Courtesy: Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department

Update 12:10 p.m.

Reporters in Henning saw three Vermilion County Sheriff’s vehicles leaving the area around the field where Edwards started running and driving down Henning Road. Those were the only Sheriff’s Office vehicles reporters saw in the area in the last hour.

Officials with Bismark-Hening High School said they spoke with the Sheriff’s Office and were told to operate business as usual. Potomac Grade School is also operating similarly, but kids will have recess inside.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s office is searching for an 18-year-old fugitive wanted for bank robbery and carjacking.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob Edwards was driving a stolen black Ford F-150 after a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Ind. Deputies were told Edwards was on Vermilion St. in Danville and were able to locate him. Edwards refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Road east of Henning Road. Deputies said Edwards ran on foot after crashing the truck.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted an overnight search for Edwards, but officials reported that he has not yet been located.

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous, and the Sheriff’s Office asked all residents to lock their houses, outbuildings and vehicles.

The Village of Henning reported on their Facebook page that Edwards robbed a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Mich. and that a massive manhunt has been underway since the robbery.

Officials said to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Heavily armed meth dealing white supremacist sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.  Court records […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man charged with shooting at FedEx driver pleads not guilty

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The man charged with shooting at a delivery driver while chasing him in a vehicle in Clay County has pleaded not guilty. According to publicly available court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel appeared in Clay County Circuit Court Tuesday morning. During the hearing, Tiefel, who is represented by attorney Mark Mullican, […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

3 vehicle crash, fuel leak, on SR 63 near Barnhart

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 3-vehicle wreck involving a semi led to a lane shutdown for some time on southbound SR 63 in northern Vigo County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on the Wabash River Bridge on SR 63 South near Barnhart Road Tuesday morning. Two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One person dead following home intrusion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Danville man continues to fight for his name on mayoral ballot

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Another layer to Danville’s mayoral race. Jacob Lane was in court on Thursday, fighting to have his name on April’s ballot. In December, Rickey Williams, Danville’s current mayor, filed a challenge against Lane. He claimed some of his petition signatures were invalid. In court, Lane and his lawyer focused on why […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Danville denies permit for third marijuana dispensary

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lynch Road area of Danville will not be getting a third marijuana dispensary, the Danville City Council decided on Tuesday. One of the items on the council’s agenda was whether to amend a zoning ordinance that allowed for two dispensaries near Lynch Road. One dispensary – Sunnyside – is already […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. leaders tour old jail for future plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind — Vigo County Commissioners and Council members toured the old jail on Tuesday to see its current state and visualize the future of the property. “There was a lot of disgusting comments from ceiling tile to floor leaks and things like that,” Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer said. “There was some comments […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy