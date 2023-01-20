Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals.

Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm.

No shots were fired and there is no longer a threat to the base community, officials said.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Security Forces is investigating to “ensure the safety of all base personnel.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.