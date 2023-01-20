ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals.

Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm.

No shots were fired and there is no longer a threat to the base community, officials said.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Security Forces is investigating to “ensure the safety of all base personnel.”

