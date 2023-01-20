Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio State Lima campus to close Wednesday due to winter storm, ATI campus cancels morning classesThe LanternLima, OH
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenNevada, OH
Related
wktn.com
Next Alliance Community Coffee Scheduled
The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Ashley Siefer of Blanchard Place will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions and...
wktn.com
Circle Programs Offered at Heartbeat of Hardin County
The Circle program at Heartbeat of Hardin County is open to anyone in Hardin County who is pregnant or has a child under. The Circle of Dads and the Circle of Moms allow participants to discuss topics and earn points for items they need for their kids. This is not...
wktn.com
Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway
Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
wktn.com
Time to Purchase 2023 Dog Tags Without a Penalty Running Out
A reminder that you have a little over a week to purchase 2023 Dog Tags without a penalty. The fee is $20, but if an application is not filed and the fee paid on or before January 31, then a penalty of $20 will be assessed. After January 31, officers...
wktn.com
2023 Consignment Sale Scheduled for March 11
The Hardin County Agricultural Society will hold the 2023 Consignment Sale Auction on Saturday, March 11th. It will start at 9 that morning at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. Items can be consigned starting Wednesday, March 8 from 4-6:30pm, Thursday, March 9 from 8-6:30pm and Friday, March 10 from 8-6:30pm. The...
wktn.com
Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down SR 4 in Union County for 14 Hours
A semi driver was injured in a roll over accident late this past Sunday morning in Union County. According to information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in the 13,000 block of State Route 4. The driver lost control of a semi hauling liquid nitrogen and...
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
WKRC
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
wktn.com
Obituary for Rebecca A. Spinner
Rebecca A. Spinner, age 65, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1957, in Kenton, Ohio to the late William Henry and Kathleen (Jordan) Paugh. On October 9, 1999, Rebecca married Jerry Spinner, who preceded her in death. Rebecca...
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of […]
Willard community helps evacuate nursing home in fire
Firefighters are on the scene after a nursing home caught fire during severe storms in Willard Thursday night.
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
Comments / 0