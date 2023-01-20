ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

wktn.com

Next Alliance Community Coffee Scheduled

The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Ashley Siefer of Blanchard Place will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions and...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Circle Programs Offered at Heartbeat of Hardin County

The Circle program at Heartbeat of Hardin County is open to anyone in Hardin County who is pregnant or has a child under. The Circle of Dads and the Circle of Moms allow participants to discuss topics and earn points for items they need for their kids. This is not...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway

Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

2023 Consignment Sale Scheduled for March 11

The Hardin County Agricultural Society will hold the 2023 Consignment Sale Auction on Saturday, March 11th. It will start at 9 that morning at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. Items can be consigned starting Wednesday, March 8 from 4-6:30pm, Thursday, March 9 from 8-6:30pm and Friday, March 10 from 8-6:30pm. The...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight

BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
BUCYRUS, OH
WKRC

Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation

BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Rebecca A. Spinner

Rebecca A. Spinner, age 65, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1957, in Kenton, Ohio to the late William Henry and Kathleen (Jordan) Paugh. On October 9, 1999, Rebecca married Jerry Spinner, who preceded her in death. Rebecca...
ADA, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin

Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
HILLIARD, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

