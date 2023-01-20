Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Related
49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains bizarre clock management at the end of the first half vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers fans were irate at head coach Kyle Shanahan as the first half neared a conclusion during their NFC Divisional Round bout with the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Shanahan had elected to shave off a significant amount of game clock to begin San Francisco's drive, rather than choosing to be aggressive with his two-minute drill.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Tom Brady has message for 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl. But first, he'll need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game since 1970. The other four lost their starts.
Fred Warner on 49ers defense: “We’re the best in the world”
What was on linebacker Fred Warner's mind when his San Francisco 49ers defense stepped onto the football field one more time against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to keep quarterback Dak Prescott from pulling off a miracle?. "I'm thinking, let's go to Philly," Warner told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews in a...
Podcast: 49ers vs. Cowboys postgame instant reaction
Rohan Chakravarthi recaps the 49ers vs Cowboys game. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Written by:. Rohan Chakravarthi. Writer/Reporter for 49ers Webzone. Nobody's...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan still not optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo’s return this week
It seems it's time for your weekly Jimmy Garoppolo update. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been sidelined since suffering a broken foot on December 4. However, there is a slight chance Garoppolo could return and suit up for the playoffs, likely serving as rookie Brock Purdy's backup. That probably...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Defense Smothers Cowboys (Again)
(Episode 209) - Al Sacco rejoins Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick to break down the San Francisco 49ers' 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Kyle Shanahan's second-half play-calling was impressive. Shanahan's place in the NFL coaching ranks after reaching his third NFC Championship Game in four seasons. Cowboys' kicking...
George Kittle’s big-time catch: The turning point for the 49ers against the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a close game, winning to the score of 19-12 after their defense created multiple stops at the end of the game. The game was tight for the entire 60 minutes, with a Brett Maher field goal tying the score at 9-9 with 9:06 remaining in the third quarter.
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Cowboys, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 during the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players on offense against the...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to NFC Championship Game matchup vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Podcast: Where do 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel rank amongst WRs left in playoffs?
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez discuss both championship games ahead of the weekend, including their thoughts on the best pure wide receivers left between the 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals, and Eagles. The audio for the show is embedded above. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our dedicated podcast...
49ers vs. Cowboys defensive grades: DeMeco Ryans impresses once again in win
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in a defensive showdown, advancing to the NFC Championship Game where they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was faced with his toughest challenge of the...
DeMeco Ryans canceled two head coaching interviews to focus on 49ers-Cowboys
When did San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan's interviews with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts take place? According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, they didn't. During the FOX pre-game show, Glazer reported that Ryans canceled his interviews with the Cardinals and Colts, initially scheduled for Saturday, to focus...
Steady Brock Purdy gives 49ers what they needed at QB in win over Cowboys
Quarterback Brock Purdy wasn't quite at his best in the 49ers' 19-12 Divisional Playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but he made more than enough plays to help the 49ers advance and add another chapter to the amazing story of his rookie season. The win moved Purdy to...
49ers DE Charles Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu has been arrested in San Jose following allegations of domestic violence. The Mercury News reported that police were called to the player's home in San Jose, and the 25-year-old was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and then released after posting bail.
49ers vs. Cowboys offensive grades: Why did the offense struggle?
Quarterback: C- To provide more insight, I did an in-depth breakdown of Purdy's deficiencies against the Cowboys. Click here to see. Christian McCaffrey was held in check statistically, but still played an important role in establishing the run for the 49ers in the second half. For the second straight week,...
49ers entering NFC title game vs. Eagles in good health
Entering Sunday's playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers listed only two players as inactive due to injuries. They were quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas. Garoppolo is recovering from a broken foot suffered during Week 13. Thomas is dealing with an ankle injury. Last week,...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Divisional round playoff win vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game: [DL] Charles Omenihu...
49ers eliminate Cowboys with tough defense
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the Divisional round of the playoffs, advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. In a game with the offense struggling to score, the defense allowed only 12 points to secure the victory. In addition, the defense held the Cowboys' high-powered offense to 282 total yards, including 206 passing yards and 76 rushing yards.
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0