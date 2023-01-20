ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
49erswebzone

Tom Brady has message for 49ers rookie Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl. But first, he'll need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game since 1970. The other four lost their starts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Podcast: 49ers vs. Cowboys postgame instant reaction

Rohan Chakravarthi recaps the 49ers vs Cowboys game. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Written by:. Rohan Chakravarthi. Writer/Reporter for 49ers Webzone. Nobody's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Defense Smothers Cowboys (Again)

(Episode 209) - Al Sacco rejoins Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick to break down the San Francisco 49ers' 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Kyle Shanahan's second-half play-calling was impressive. Shanahan's place in the NFL coaching ranks after reaching his third NFC Championship Game in four seasons. Cowboys' kicking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers practice and media schedule leading to NFC Championship Game matchup vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers entering NFC title game vs. Eagles in good health

Entering Sunday's playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers listed only two players as inactive due to injuries. They were quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas. Garoppolo is recovering from a broken foot suffered during Week 13. Thomas is dealing with an ankle injury. Last week,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers eliminate Cowboys with tough defense

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the Divisional round of the playoffs, advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. In a game with the offense struggling to score, the defense allowed only 12 points to secure the victory. In addition, the defense held the Cowboys' high-powered offense to 282 total yards, including 206 passing yards and 76 rushing yards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy