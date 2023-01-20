The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO