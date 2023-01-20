ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
Wayne Hudson sworn in as next Shaker Heights police chief

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After being sworn in as the city’s new police chief, Wayne Hudson listened to the advice of his pastor -- sort of. “I didn’t want to prepare any speech at all. One thing my pastor said is that sometimes it’s nice to just say ‘thank you,’” the “humbled” former chief deputy from the Greater Omaha, Neb., area told the packed City Council chambers Monday night (Jan. 23).
Viral video of Cleveland Heights traffic stop prompts internal police review

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police officials are conducting an internal investigation into a traffic stop that went viral this week. Demetrius Kern, 37, was handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official business on Sept. 22 after he claimed that his car was almost hit by a police cruiser that was attempting to pull over another vehicle in front of him.
‘Never want to see him again’: Cleveland man accused in slayings of family members stays jailed on $5 million bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday kept a $5 million bond for the man accused of killing four people, including three of his relatives, and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Martin Muniz, 41, who appeared at his arraignment via a Zoom video feed from Cuyahoga County Jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of Muniz’s family could not make it to the hearing and that they “never want to see him again.”
