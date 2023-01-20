Read full article on original website
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Homicide numbers slowly declining in Cleveland; advocates worry about youth safety in the city
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myesha Crowe, the executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, was shaken and disheartened as she walked the halls of John Adams College and Career Academy days after a student, Pierre McCoy, was killed at a bus stop near the school earlier this month. Few people...
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
Wayne Hudson sworn in as next Shaker Heights police chief
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After being sworn in as the city’s new police chief, Wayne Hudson listened to the advice of his pastor -- sort of. “I didn’t want to prepare any speech at all. One thing my pastor said is that sometimes it’s nice to just say ‘thank you,’” the “humbled” former chief deputy from the Greater Omaha, Neb., area told the packed City Council chambers Monday night (Jan. 23).
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was killed Monday in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to police. Timothy Mark Nash, 61, was found shot to death about 11:30 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
FBI details early days of former House Speaker Householder’s talks with company they say bribed him
CINCINNATI, Ohio – As FirstEnergy’s power plants were “bleeding cash” in August 2016, a resurgent Larry Householder asked to meet with a top executive at the Akron utility – the earliest known communication in a relationship that would propel the soon-to-be Ohio representative into power and could now eventually land him in prison.
Guardians manager Terry Francona’s stolen scooter found by Cleveland police
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The case of the stolen scooter has been solved. Cleveland police recovered Guardians manager Terry Francona’s beloved two-wheeled ride on Tuesday night after it was swiped from outside his downtown apartment this past weekend. A team spokesman said police located the scooter and arrangements were...
Viral video of Cleveland Heights traffic stop prompts internal police review
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police officials are conducting an internal investigation into a traffic stop that went viral this week. Demetrius Kern, 37, was handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official business on Sept. 22 after he claimed that his car was almost hit by a police cruiser that was attempting to pull over another vehicle in front of him.
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
Woman nabbed while trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Chagrin Boulevard. At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle totaling $680.33. The woman put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: I-271 At 10:20...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Larry Householder trial starts with talk of fancy DC restaurants and censured lawyers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The prosecutor set the scene of private jets and fancy dinners. The judge told defense attorneys to knock off their eye rolling and pen clicking. And defense attorneys portrayed former House Speaker Larry Householder as a hardworking public servant. We’re talking about openings in Householder’s trial, over...
City details plans for reconstruction of West Smith Road in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- The city will be kicking off its roadwork for the year with the West Smith Road reconstruction project, covering a portion of West Smith from just east of State Road to South Court Street. This project will involve the removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement,...
‘Never want to see him again’: Cleveland man accused in slayings of family members stays jailed on $5 million bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday kept a $5 million bond for the man accused of killing four people, including three of his relatives, and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Martin Muniz, 41, who appeared at his arraignment via a Zoom video feed from Cuyahoga County Jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of Muniz’s family could not make it to the hearing and that they “never want to see him again.”
Matthew 25 sculptor Timothy Schmalz visits Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Timothy Schmalz, sculptor of the Matthew 25 bronze collection, was in town Jan. 17 to talk about being an artist, as well as the collection of sculptures he created that is now known worldwide. Invited guests were able to hear about his journey -- not only his...
Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s scooter stolen from downtown apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A motor scooter belonging to Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was stolen from outside of his downtown apartment building late last week, Cleveland police say. The scooter was stolen between 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
‘He was saying goodbye’: Local victims in New York plane crash identified
A small plane flying from New York to the Cuyahoga County Airport went down Thursday night, killing the pilot and the passenger.
