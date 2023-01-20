Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin preview
Maryland men’s basketball (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) welcomes Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4) to College Park Wednesday. The Terps are coming off a close loss at No. 3 Purdue, where they battled back from a 16-point deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback in the game’s final seconds. The Badgers most recently lost to Northwestern, 66-63.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s close contest at No. 3 Purdue
Maryland men’s basketball almost shocked the college basketball world with an upset at No. 3 Purdue. However, it came up just short, falling to the Boilermakers, 58-55. Maryland showed remarkable resiliency, battling back from down 16 on the road to cut the deficit to one with seconds remaining. Despite the comeback and a terrific defensive game plan against Purdue, Maryland failed to overcome another poor shooting night. The Terps shot 37% from the field and 14% from three.
testudotimes.com
No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball squashes Nebraska on road, 69-54
Up 21 points with seconds to go in the first half, No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball’s budding star, freshman guard Bri McDaniel, ripped the ball from Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley, who finished with 29 points in the team’s previous meeting on Dec. 4 — the first time Maryland ever lost to Nebraska. Shelley managed just 10 on Sunday.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue
Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road to take on No. 3 Purdue, the current favorites to win the Big Ten. The Terps are 0-4 in conference road games this season. It will be a mighty task for Maryland to pick up its first road win against Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.
247Sports
Damon Evans on Mike Locksley, Kevin Willard, Kevin Warren's departure and more
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans likes what he sees from first-year Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard. "I'm excited about Kevin Willard. I wanted to hire someone who had a proven track record, when you take a look at what Kevin did at Seton Hall, the number of years he was there and he captured a Big East regular season title, a Big East tournament title. And then he went to the NCAA tournament, I think, five or six years in a row. So he did a really really good job there. And what he's done for us right now couldn't be more pleased," he said during an interview on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Hilltop
Hoops & Hearts: The Howard Men’s Basketball Team Serves Community Through Black Maternal Health Advocacy Projects
Driven by passion and advocacy, the Howard University men’s basketball team came together to use their resources and advocate for Black maternal health. The team, which has a history of providing service to the community, decided to take the time to highlight this issue. Controversy arose last summer, as...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
Channel 3000
US Marshals join search for man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The U.S. Marshals Service is joining the search for a 29-year-old Madison man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the city's north side last July. Charvis Blue is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee. Bynum was found shot inside a stolen vehicle in the area of Vahlen Street and North Sherman Avenue.
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
x1071.com
10th offense DUI In Iowa County
A man from Prairie Du Sac is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville after being charged with what authorities have indicated appears to be his 10th offense or more of drunk driving. 52 year old Randy Roessler was taken into custody following a one vehicle accident in Arena. After an investigation at the scene, it was determined Randy Roessler had been in a hit and run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena. Roessler was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Probation Violation. He was transported by a Deputy to an area hospital for medical clearence and then booked into the county jail.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison Police drop race from suspect descriptions in police reports
MADISON — Last week, a woman was filling up her vehicle at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Madison’s E. Washington Avenue when a “man pointed a gun at her face and demanded she give him the keys,” according to the Madison Police Department incident report.
Channel 3000
Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers
MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
WTOP
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
