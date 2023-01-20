ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin preview

Maryland men’s basketball (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) welcomes Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4) to College Park Wednesday. The Terps are coming off a close loss at No. 3 Purdue, where they battled back from a 16-point deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback in the game’s final seconds. The Badgers most recently lost to Northwestern, 66-63.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s close contest at No. 3 Purdue

Maryland men’s basketball almost shocked the college basketball world with an upset at No. 3 Purdue. However, it came up just short, falling to the Boilermakers, 58-55. Maryland showed remarkable resiliency, battling back from down 16 on the road to cut the deficit to one with seconds remaining. Despite the comeback and a terrific defensive game plan against Purdue, Maryland failed to overcome another poor shooting night. The Terps shot 37% from the field and 14% from three.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball squashes Nebraska on road, 69-54

Up 21 points with seconds to go in the first half, No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball’s budding star, freshman guard Bri McDaniel, ripped the ball from Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley, who finished with 29 points in the team’s previous meeting on Dec. 4 — the first time Maryland ever lost to Nebraska. Shelley managed just 10 on Sunday.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue

Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road to take on No. 3 Purdue, the current favorites to win the Big Ten. The Terps are 0-4 in conference road games this season. It will be a mighty task for Maryland to pick up its first road win against Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Damon Evans on Mike Locksley, Kevin Willard, Kevin Warren's departure and more

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans likes what he sees from first-year Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard. "I'm excited about Kevin Willard. I wanted to hire someone who had a proven track record, when you take a look at what Kevin did at Seton Hall, the number of years he was there and he captured a Big East regular season title, a Big East tournament title. And then he went to the NCAA tournament, I think, five or six years in a row. So he did a really really good job there. And what he's done for us right now couldn't be more pleased," he said during an interview on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

US Marshals join search for man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The U.S. Marshals Service is joining the search for a 29-year-old Madison man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the city's north side last July. Charvis Blue is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee. Bynum was found shot inside a stolen vehicle in the area of Vahlen Street and North Sherman Avenue.
MADISON, WI
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
x1071.com

10th offense DUI In Iowa County

A man from Prairie Du Sac is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville after being charged with what authorities have indicated appears to be his 10th offense or more of drunk driving. 52 year old Randy Roessler was taken into custody following a one vehicle accident in Arena. After an investigation at the scene, it was determined Randy Roessler had been in a hit and run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena. Roessler was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Probation Violation. He was transported by a Deputy to an area hospital for medical clearence and then booked into the county jail.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers

MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
MADISON, WI
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD

