ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 36

Erik
4d ago

This is an illegal fuel tax! They labeled it as a fuel fee! Fee or Tax the voters are to vote on it! Not the whim of Inslee and sideshow Bob!

Reply
28
Bob Arntson
4d ago

These higher costs land right in INSSLEEZ lap. Why don't the residents of this state have no say on these? Even then when we say no to a tax INSSLEEZ has a judge that says we the voters don't know what we're saying no to. INSSLEEZ refuses to hear us!

Reply(1)
19
Frank Norwood
4d ago

Hold onto your shorts, gas prices are going to get expensive all due to King Inslee and his cohorts. This article is a bunch of BS the increases are directly related to the new fuel fees all done without voter approval, but that’s not the end, now King Inslee wants a per mile tax that’s going to be at least 5 times or more than people are paying now in taxes. How much more are people going to tolerate? Washington is quickly becoming the most expensive state to live in.

Reply(1)
17
Related
The Center Square

Washington gas prices continue to spike as state readies for carbon auctions

(The Center Square) – Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the third week in a row. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.06 statewide, up from $3.99 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 7-cent increase per gallon continues the sharp reversal in Washington state’s over three-month-long trend of fuel prices.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Muzzall: Capital Gains Tax Likely To Hit Ag

As the debate over a capital gains tax in Washington continues, it’s looking more and more likely that the farming community will be subject to those taxes, despite earlier assurances that they wouldn’t be. At issue is the constitutionality of the capital gains tax passed by lawmakers in April 2021, that looks to issue a 7% tax on all transactions of $250,000 or great. The issue is currently being argued in the courts.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT is hiring, but can it keep people from bolting for better pay?

The Washington Department of Transportation is back to pre-COVID-19 staffing levels, but can the agency keep those hires from leaving?. There are now more than 7,100 people working for the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). That’s the highest level since 2019 and the Covid pandemic. You might remember that 402 WSDOT employees lost their jobs over the governor’s vaccine mandate, which, coupled with the retirements and other lost employees, put the agency well below its needs.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill

Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
thereflector.com

State transportation commission hears I-5 Bridge replacement update

State transportation officials heard about the latest developments for the project to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge over the Columbia River last week, with concerns over the updated cost range and the timing of determining toll procedure among the questions asked. During the first day of a two-day meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Offering $35M in Grants for Solar Power

More than $35 million in grants is up for grabs for Washington municipalities seeking to give a boost to their solar base. The state Department of Commerce is accepting applications through March 23 for its new Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program, which provides grants to install and manage solar and battery storage systems in community buildings. These include schools, libraries and buildings owned by local governments and nonprofits.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in

WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide

Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy