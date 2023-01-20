ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
NPR

Additional classified documents are found at Biden's Delaware home

We have Richard Painter back on the program to discuss the latest classified documents found at Biden's home. He was the top White House ethics official in the administration of former President George W. Bush. And he ran as a Democrat last year in a U.S. House race in Minnesota. Good morning.
DELAWARE STATE
NPR

President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend

One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
DELAWARE STATE
NPR

Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling

The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Morning news brief

The latest on the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. President Biden's lawyers uncover more classified material at his Delaware home. The FDA considers a major shift in COVID vaccine strategy. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The man who authorities say shot and killed 10 people at a dance hall in Southern...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Hill

Ukraine ousts several top officials amid anti-corruption push

Several top officials in the Ukrainian government were ousted from their positions on Monday and Tuesday in the largest anti-corruption sweep in Kyiv since the war with Russia began. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Monday, according to Telegram posts, which did not cite an official reason for the resignation.…
NPR

As protests continue in Peru, no clear solution emerges

Protesters and police continue to clash in cities around Peru as anti-government demonstrators step up their demands for the current president to resign. Yesterday, officers in Lima raided a university where protesters had taken refuge, arresting hundreds. Police stations were attacked in several cities in the country, and authorities closed the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu after train service to the site was damaged. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, there doesn't seem to be a quick solution in the works to end the unrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month of limited constitutional rights

El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month under what the government calls a state of exception. That means the government has suspended certain constitutional guarantees in an effort to fight criminal gangs. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been reporting in El Salvador, and he joins us now from the capital, San Salvador. Good morning, Eyder.
NPR

Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. As climate change generates more catastrophic weather events, helping communities rebuild after floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has become a big business. There are firms that specialize in the work and thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, who move from one disaster to the next, getting temporary employment and sometimes being exploited by unscrupulous contractors. Our guest today, Saket Soni, tells the story of hundreds of welders and pipefitters who were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and found themselves trapped in a nightmare. After paying a small fortune, expecting they'd get good wages and a green card to bring their families to America, they found themselves living in a squalid work camp surrounded by barbed wire.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NPR

An early look at the 2024 campaigns for Senate

Whether you've caught your breath or not, as soon as one election season ends, another one begins. And that means 2024 Senate races are already underway. The latest development - today Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego launched his bid with an ad. (SOUNDBITE OF POLITICAL AD) RUBEN GALLEGO: I will...
ARIZONA STATE

