Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
NPR
Additional classified documents are found at Biden's Delaware home
We have Richard Painter back on the program to discuss the latest classified documents found at Biden's home. He was the top White House ethics official in the administration of former President George W. Bush. And he ran as a Democrat last year in a U.S. House race in Minnesota. Good morning.
NPR
President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend
One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
NPR
Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling
The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
NPR
Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News goes to trial
With Rupert Murdoch being questioned under oath, Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News has hit a critical juncture: Both sides are gearing up for a trial. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Media magnate Rupert Murdoch answered questions under oath for hours this week. Those doing the questioning were...
NPR
Morning news brief
The latest on the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. President Biden's lawyers uncover more classified material at his Delaware home. The FDA considers a major shift in COVID vaccine strategy. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The man who authorities say shot and killed 10 people at a dance hall in Southern...
NPR
White supremacists might be to blame for an uptick in power grid attacks in the PNW
More electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest were attacked in 2022 than the prior six years combined. These come as the FBI has warned of far-right extremist groups targeting the power grid. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In the Pacific Northwest, there were more attacks on the power grid last year...
NPR
No motive is known yet for the mass shooting at Lunar New Year festival
Authorities in California say the man responsible for the mass shooting at a dance hall Saturday night in Monterey Park killed himself after police stopped his van. The gunman killed 10 people. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The man who authorities say shot and killed 10 people at a dance hall in...
Ukraine ousts several top officials amid anti-corruption push
Several top officials in the Ukrainian government were ousted from their positions on Monday and Tuesday in the largest anti-corruption sweep in Kyiv since the war with Russia began. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Monday, according to Telegram posts, which did not cite an official reason for the resignation.…
NPR
As protests continue in Peru, no clear solution emerges
Protesters and police continue to clash in cities around Peru as anti-government demonstrators step up their demands for the current president to resign. Yesterday, officers in Lima raided a university where protesters had taken refuge, arresting hundreds. Police stations were attacked in several cities in the country, and authorities closed the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu after train service to the site was damaged. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, there doesn't seem to be a quick solution in the works to end the unrest.
NPR
El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month of limited constitutional rights
El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month under what the government calls a state of exception. That means the government has suspended certain constitutional guarantees in an effort to fight criminal gangs. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been reporting in El Salvador, and he joins us now from the capital, San Salvador. Good morning, Eyder.
NPR
Germany is under increased pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Stefan Liebich, a former member of Germany's Parliament, about his country's reluctance to send tanks to Ukraine, and to allow other countries to do the same.
NPR
LIVE: 7 dead in Half Moon Bay amid a wave of California gun violence
A suspect is in custody after opening fire yesterday at two landscaping nurseries in Half Moon Bay, Calif., killing seven. The attack is the third shooting with multiple people hurt or killed in California in three days, and the fifth high-profile public shooting in the U.S. this week. Here's what...
NPR
Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. As climate change generates more catastrophic weather events, helping communities rebuild after floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has become a big business. There are firms that specialize in the work and thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, who move from one disaster to the next, getting temporary employment and sometimes being exploited by unscrupulous contractors. Our guest today, Saket Soni, tells the story of hundreds of welders and pipefitters who were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and found themselves trapped in a nightmare. After paying a small fortune, expecting they'd get good wages and a green card to bring their families to America, they found themselves living in a squalid work camp surrounded by barbed wire.
NPR
An early look at the 2024 campaigns for Senate
Whether you've caught your breath or not, as soon as one election season ends, another one begins. And that means 2024 Senate races are already underway. The latest development - today Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego launched his bid with an ad. (SOUNDBITE OF POLITICAL AD) RUBEN GALLEGO: I will...
