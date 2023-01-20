ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NPR

In Florida, protesters march for women's rights in post-Roe abortion battleground

Today marks 50 years since the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the country. The current slate of justices overruled the decision last June. In response, hundreds of events were organized across the country over the weekend protesting new restrictions on abortion that have been imposed in many parts of the country. Here's Vice President Kamala Harris speaking earlier today in Tallahassee, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Ohio After Roe

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Ohio's 2019 Heartbeat Law went into effect for three months before a state constitutional challenge blocked it. The law dropped Ohio's legal limit on abortion from 22 weeks of pregnancy to about 6 weeks. "Ohio After Roe" captures the law's intended and unintended consequences, and the reactions of people on both sides of the abortion debate.
OHIO STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
NPR

Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling

The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Understanding the rise of people of color in Republican Party ranks

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Brakkton Booker, a national political correspondent for Politico, about the recent rise of people of color in Republican Party ranks and the reasons behind it. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Byron Donalds of Florida, Michigan's John James, Tony Gonzales from Texas - all House Republicans who featured...
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

Additional classified documents are found at Biden's Delaware home

We have Richard Painter back on the program to discuss the latest classified documents found at Biden's home. He was the top White House ethics official in the administration of former President George W. Bush. And he ran as a Democrat last year in a U.S. House race in Minnesota. Good morning.
DELAWARE STATE
Rejoice Denhere

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NPR

President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend

One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
DELAWARE STATE
NPR

El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month of limited constitutional rights

El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month under what the government calls a state of exception. That means the government has suspended certain constitutional guarantees in an effort to fight criminal gangs. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been reporting in El Salvador, and he joins us now from the capital, San Salvador. Good morning, Eyder.
NPR

Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. As climate change generates more catastrophic weather events, helping communities rebuild after floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has become a big business. There are firms that specialize in the work and thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, who move from one disaster to the next, getting temporary employment and sometimes being exploited by unscrupulous contractors. Our guest today, Saket Soni, tells the story of hundreds of welders and pipefitters who were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and found themselves trapped in a nightmare. After paying a small fortune, expecting they'd get good wages and a green card to bring their families to America, they found themselves living in a squalid work camp surrounded by barbed wire.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Journalists killed around the world up 50 percent in 2022: study

The number of journalists killed while working in the field experienced a sharp increase in 2022, according to a new study. The Committee to Protect Journalists annual report released this week found 67 journalists and other media workers were killed around the world last year, a 50 percent increase from the year prior and the…

