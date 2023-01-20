Read full article on original website
Watch live: Schumer, Murray, Senate Dems hold press briefing on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and others in the Democratic Senate caucus are speaking at a press event marking the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, until last year the basis for a nationwide right to abortion. Murray released an advance statement that offers a…
NPR
In Florida, protesters march for women's rights in post-Roe abortion battleground
Today marks 50 years since the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the country. The current slate of justices overruled the decision last June. In response, hundreds of events were organized across the country over the weekend protesting new restrictions on abortion that have been imposed in many parts of the country. Here's Vice President Kamala Harris speaking earlier today in Tallahassee, Fla.
NPR
VP Harris urges federal abortion protections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Harris was in Tallahassee, Fla., yesterday to give a speech on abortion access. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: We know this fight will not be won until we secure this right for every American. INSKEEP: It was the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the decision...
NPR
Ohio After Roe
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Ohio's 2019 Heartbeat Law went into effect for three months before a state constitutional challenge blocked it. The law dropped Ohio's legal limit on abortion from 22 weeks of pregnancy to about 6 weeks. "Ohio After Roe" captures the law's intended and unintended consequences, and the reactions of people on both sides of the abortion debate.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
NPR
Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling
The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
NPR
Understanding the rise of people of color in Republican Party ranks
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Brakkton Booker, a national political correspondent for Politico, about the recent rise of people of color in Republican Party ranks and the reasons behind it. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Byron Donalds of Florida, Michigan's John James, Tony Gonzales from Texas - all House Republicans who featured...
NPR
Additional classified documents are found at Biden's Delaware home
We have Richard Painter back on the program to discuss the latest classified documents found at Biden's home. He was the top White House ethics official in the administration of former President George W. Bush. And he ran as a Democrat last year in a U.S. House race in Minnesota. Good morning.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
NPR
President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend
One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
NPR
El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month of limited constitutional rights
El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month under what the government calls a state of exception. That means the government has suspended certain constitutional guarantees in an effort to fight criminal gangs. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been reporting in El Salvador, and he joins us now from the capital, San Salvador. Good morning, Eyder.
NPR
Florida's AP African American studies ban should raise alarm elsewhere, lawmaker says
Florida's education department has blocked a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American studies, calling it a form of political indoctrination and a violation of state law. The College Board has been developing the class for more than a decade and is currently piloting it at 60 schools across...
NPR
Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News goes to trial
With Rupert Murdoch being questioned under oath, Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News has hit a critical juncture: Both sides are gearing up for a trial. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Media magnate Rupert Murdoch answered questions under oath for hours this week. Those doing the questioning were...
NPR
Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. As climate change generates more catastrophic weather events, helping communities rebuild after floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has become a big business. There are firms that specialize in the work and thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, who move from one disaster to the next, getting temporary employment and sometimes being exploited by unscrupulous contractors. Our guest today, Saket Soni, tells the story of hundreds of welders and pipefitters who were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and found themselves trapped in a nightmare. After paying a small fortune, expecting they'd get good wages and a green card to bring their families to America, they found themselves living in a squalid work camp surrounded by barbed wire.
Journalists killed around the world up 50 percent in 2022: study
The number of journalists killed while working in the field experienced a sharp increase in 2022, according to a new study. The Committee to Protect Journalists annual report released this week found 67 journalists and other media workers were killed around the world last year, a 50 percent increase from the year prior and the…
NPR
Justice Department racks up some important victories in Jan. 6 cases
Audio will be available later today. Prosecutors won convictions of four Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, while a separate jury convicted the rioter who put his feet on then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk.
