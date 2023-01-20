Read full article on original website
WESH
1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
southarkansassun.com
Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact
A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
ormondbeachobserver.com
West Virginia man charged for unarmed burglary after he tried to steal a forklift
5:42 p.m. — 200 block of Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Trespassing. Police arrested a 66-year-old Daytona Beach Shores man who was seen by a neighbor entering a vacant oceanfront home. According to a police report, the neighbor watched as the man walked up to the home from the...
WCJB
Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers were arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an investigation into a gun that was found in the bathroom of a high school. On Friday, Tyson Disalvo, 14, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, underage possession...
fox35orlando.com
Body camera video: Florida woman accused of killing dying husband asked by police to 'drop the gun'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - New body camera video shows the moment Florida police officers tried to get a woman to surrender after she confined herself inside a Daytona Beach hospital room after reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband on Saturday morning. With guns drawn, Daytona Beach police officers...
flaglerlive.com
15 Years in Prison for Joseph Carroll in Fentanyl Overdose Death of Michael Burnett Jr.
Joseph Carroll, a 44-year-old former resident of Shady Lane in Palm Coast, was sentenced to 15 years in prison this morning for causing the death by fentanyl overdose of 31-year-old Michael Burnett Jr. in June 2018. Carroll and Allyson Bennett, 40, had sold the drug to Burnett shortly before his overdose.
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
fox13news.com
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Legal analyst shares insight after woman shoots husband at Daytona Beach hospital
DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — A woman who shot and killed her terminally ill husband is currently being held at the Volusia County Corrections, Daytona Beach police said Sunday. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Investigators said Ellen Gilland made plans with the...
southarkansassun.com
Burglary Suspect Shot Police Officer In Florida; All 5 Officers Retaliated Killing Suspect
A burglary suspect shot a police officer during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. On the night of January 20, a police officer from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot in the face during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. The confrontation happened after 5 Jacksonville police officers responded to a burglary report. The Jacksonville Police were able to find the suspect, however, he had shot fire at them. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. Fortunately, the wounded police officer suffered only non-fatal injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital, as reported by Richard.
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman accused of murdering 16-year-old at Wawa begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a Jacksonville Wawa in 2020 will begin Monday. Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Teneria...
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reports
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation for a missing juvenile who has a high potential of being found in the Clay County area, according to the family’s attorney.
Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house. Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said. Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
